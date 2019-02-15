International Childhood Cancer Day - Even One Child’s Death Is Not Acceptable

About International Childhood Cancer Day

‘International Childhood Cancer Day observed globally on the 15th of February aims to create awareness about childhood cancer, support children and their families battling cancer and fight for equal access to treatment for all. Best quality and affordable treatment for children with cancer is not a luxury or a privilege but their right. Better care and treatment can prevent many cancer deaths.’

Main Goals of Childhood Cancer International & Its Partners

Early and correct diagnosis

Access to affordable and best quality lifesaving drugs

Quality medical care and treatment

Regular follow up care, and sustainable career and work opportunities for cancer survivors

Most importantly, the 2019 campaign focuses on proper pain management and palliative care for children with cancer

Gold Ribbon - Symbol of Childhood Cancer Campaign

Kids who face cancer courageously and beat it

Their families who struggle with them and face numerous hardships

Families who have lost a child and live on and dedicate their life to inspire other people

Healthcare personnel and volunteers who offer their time and efforts to support the campaign and make a difference

What We Can Do to Show Our Support & Raise Childhood Cancer Awareness

Use social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and widely share inspiring messages about children with cancer, their journey and experiences and how to beat cancer

Download material from the internet about childhood palliative care services using the hashtag #NoMorePain as well as #ICCD2019 when posting on social media

Make a personal contribution or collect money and donate for cancer research

Visit a childhood cancer ward and distribute toys and gifts to brighten their day

A celebrity musician or actor can show his support for the movement by organizing a free show for these kids and cheer them up

Display prominent messages about childhood cancer in hospitals and clinics

Decorate our office building or workspace with gold themed colors to show our solidarity to childhood cancer day

Sell gold colored themed goods such as bracelets, mugs, pins and brooches, or mugs and donate the proceeds to charity

Parents should not neglect any chronic troubling symptoms such as fever, or any lumps or swelling in the body, constant tiredness, or repeated infections and immediately consult a doctor

Childhood Cancer - Startling Facts

Childhood cancer is less common (less than 1%) but each year, still 300,000 children worldwide are diagnosed

It is the leading cause of death due to non-infectious causes among children in both developing and developed nations

Very few preventable risk factors in childhood cancers are identifiable unlike adult cancers

Using highly toxic chemotherapy in children causes survivors to suffer debilitating conditions

Death rates of childhood cancer are very high in developing nations compared to developed countries

Many children in low and middle-income countries die due to delayed or wrong diagnosis; it can be cured with early diagnosis and prompt treatment

Conclusion

About International Childhood Cancer Day - (http://www.internationalchildhoodcancerday.org/index.html)

About International Childhood Cancer Day - (http://www.internationalchildhoodcancerday.org/index.html)

Every child with cancer and its family should have the following undeniable rights:

The gold ribbon has been designed as the logo for cancer. It symbolizes that like gold they go through the test of fire and emerge stronger and more resilient after facing the tough and challenging demands of cancer.

Childhood Cancer Campaign honors and celebrates the heroes of cancer which includes:

Let us support and stand united in this global campaign against childhood cancer. According to the UN Child Rights,

Source: Medindia