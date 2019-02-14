Does Drinking Diet Soda Increase Stroke Risk Among Post-menopausal Women?

‘Post-menopausal women who drink too many diet drinks such as colas and sodas per day are more likely to develop a stroke.’

23 percent more likely to have a stroke;

31 percent more likely to have a clot-caused (ischemic) stroke;

29 percent more likely to develop heart disease (fatal or non-fatal heart attack); and

16 percent more likely to die from any cause.

women without previous heart disease or diabetes, who were 2.44 times as likely to have a common type of stroke caused by blockage of one of the very small arteries within the brain;

obese women without previous heart disease or diabetes, who were 2.03 times as likely to have a clot-caused stroke; and

African-American women without previous heart disease or diabetes, who were 3.93 times as likely to have a clot-caused stroke.

, especially small arteries, according to research.This is one of the first studies to look at the association between drinking artificially sweetened beverages and the risk of specific types of stroke in a large, racially diverse group of post-menopausal women.While this study identifies an association between diet drinks and stroke, it does not prove cause and effect because it was an observational study based on self-reported information about diet drink consumption.Compared with women who consumed diet drinks less than once a week or not at all,The team of researchers found risks were higher for certain women.in:said Yasmin Mossavar-Rahmani, Ph.D., lead author of the study and associate professor of clinical epidemiology and population health at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York.The research team analyzed data on 81,714 postmenopausal women (age 50-79 years at the start) participating in the Women's Health Initiative study that tracked health outcomes for an average of 11.9 years after they enrolled between 1993 and 1998. At their three-year evaluation, the women reported how often in the previous three months they had consumed diet drinks such as low calorie, artificially sweetened colas, sodas, and fruit drinks. The data collected did not include information about the specific artificial sweetener the drinks contained.The results were obtained after adjusting for various stroke risk factors such as age, high blood pressure, and smoking. These results in postmenopausal women may not be generalizable to men or younger women. The study is also limited by having only the women's self-report of diet drink intake.Mossavar-Rahmani said.The American Heart Association recently published a science advisory that found there was inadequate scientific research to conclude that low-calorie sweetened beverages do - or do not - alter risk factors for heart disease and stroke in young children, teens or adults. The Association recognizessaid Rachel K. Johnson, Ph.D., R.D., professor of nutrition emeritus, University of Vermont and the chair of the writing group for the American Heart Association's science advisory, Low-Calorie Sweetened Beverages and Cardiometabolic Health.said Johnson.Source: Eurekalert