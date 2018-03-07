medindia
New Tool Helps Identify Childhood Cancer Genes

by Hannah Joy on  July 3, 2018 at 9:47 PM
Highlights
  • A new computational algorithm called iExCN has been developed
  • iExCN helps identify 29 genes that contribute to rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer of the skeletal muscle
  • Customized CRISPR/Cas9-based screens to verify these statistically predicted genetic causes of rhabdomyosarcoma
A novel computational strategy has been developed that has helped in identifying 29 genetic changes, which contribute to rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive childhood cancer, revealed a team of researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
New Tool Helps Identify Childhood Cancer Genes

What is Rhabdomyosarcoma?

Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer which affects children develops in the skeletal muscle and is the most common soft tissue cancer that affects the muscles, connective tissues and bones.

This type of cancer accounts for about 5-8% of childhood cancers. It can also occur in adults.

This study helps to explain "the engine" driving formation of rhabdomyosarcoma and also suggests for the development of potential treatments.

Bayesian analysis, a method for statistical inference was used by the research team in conjunction with screening using CRISPR/Cas9, the gene-editing tool, to confirm the statistical predictions.

Furthermore, the research method used by the team can help identify genetic drivers of even other types of cancers.

'iExCN' is the New Algorithm

Almost all genes occur as pairs in the cells. This study focused on primarily on genes which had only one copy or those that had three or more copies.

"We came up with the idea that the altered expression of key cancer genes may be driven by genomic copy-number amplifications or losses. We then developed a new computational algorithm called iExCN to predict cancer genes based on genomewide copy-number and gene expression data," said Dr. Stephen Skapek, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and with the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Several new experimental tools such as CRISPR/Cas9 screening technology have been used in this study to verify the function of these predicted cancer genes in rhabdomyosarcoma.

"The iExCN algorithm was developed based on Bayesian statistics, which is fundamentally different from commonly used statistics methodologies, and usually provides more accurate estimation of statistical associations, though it involves more complicated computation and longer processing time," said Dr. Lin Xu, Instructor in the Departments of Clinical Sciences and Pediatrics and with the Quantitative Biomedical Research Center.

Genes associated with Rhabdomyosarcoma

The research team used this new algorithm to analyze genomic data from 290 rhabdomyosarcoma tumors. They were able to identify about 29 genes associated with rhabdomyosarcoma, of which many have not been previously linked to the disease.

Dr. Yanbin Zheng, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, used customized CRISPR/Cas9-based screens to verify these statistically predicted genetic causes of rhabdomyosarcoma.

In this study, among the validated rhabdomyosarcoma genes, EZH2, CDK6, and RIPK2 were found to be worthy of further investigation, as there are drugs already existing that target these genes that are either FDA-approved or in clinical trials, said Dr. Zheng.

Need for Further Study

Dr. Skapek, who holds the Distinguished Chair in Pediatric Oncology Research, said that the research team needs to further verify the cancer-causing role of the iExCN-identified genes, but that the research is exciting.

He said, "We are exploring new strategies for targeted therapies that zero in on these genes. More important, our study represents a general approach that can be applied to identify oncogenic drivers and tumor-suppressor genes in other cancer types for which we have previously failed to uncover targetable vulnerabilities."

The study was published in Cell Reports.



Source: Medindia

Rhabdomyolysis is the breakdown of muscle tissues leading to the release of contents of the muscle fibre into the bloodstream.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.

Scientists have long sought ways to understand what drives the resilience of rhabdoid tumors and what makes them impervious to treatment.

A new class of rhabdopeptide or xenortide peptides from photorhabdus and xenorhabdus bacteria was found to infect and kill insect larva.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the 'cool dude' or 'cool babe' look

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

