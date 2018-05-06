medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Survivors of Childhood Cancer May Experience Sleep Problems in Later Life

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 5, 2018 at 5:56 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Childhood cancer survivors may experience sleep problems and daytime sleepiness as adults, reports a new study.

The findings, presented during the SLEEP 2018 meeting in Baltimore, suggested that cancer survivors were more likely than siblings to report sleep problems as adults.
Survivors of Childhood Cancer May Experience Sleep Problems in Later Life
Survivors of Childhood Cancer May Experience Sleep Problems in Later Life

The researchers also found that survivors were 31 percent more likely to report daytime sleepiness and 26 percent more likely to have poor "sleep efficiency."

"Our results indicate that for survivors of childhood cancer who reported sleep problems, there is a greater likelihood of worsening or persistent psychological distress," said lead author Lauren Daniel, Assistant Professor at Rutgers University-Camden in New Jersey.

"Thus, addressing disrupted sleep in these survivors may improve long-term psychological functioning," Daniel added.

According to the researchers, sleep disorders are related to emotional and physical health in the general population, but research in survivors of childhood cancer is limited.

This study characterized sleep behaviors in adults who had survived childhood cancer and examined associations among sleep, cancer diagnoses, treatment exposures, and emotional functioning.

For the study, researchers examined 1,933 childhood cancer survivors. Participants had a mean age of 35 years and a mean time since diagnosis of 23.5 years. The study also involved 380 siblings with a mean age of 33 years.

Both groups completed sleep quality, fatigue and sleepiness measures.

Emotional functioning was assessed about eight years before and two years after the sleep survey.

"Sleep is quite amenable to behavioral interventions. Efforts that improve sleep may improve both health and quality of life in long-term childhood cancer survivors," said Daniel.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Childhood Cancer Survivors at Risk of High Blood Pressure in Adulthood

Childhood Cancer Survivors at Risk of High Blood Pressure in Adulthood

Childhood cancer survivors are twice more at risk of developing hypertension or high blood pressure in their adulthood, reveals a new study.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices Lower Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Childhood Cancer Survivors

Healthy Lifestyle Choices Lower Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Childhood Cancer Survivors

Lifestyle changes can lower risk of metabolic syndrome in childhood cancer survivors, reveals a study published in the journal Cancer.

Exercise may Lower Death Risk among Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer

Exercise may Lower Death Risk among Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer

Vigorous exercise may reduce the risk of death among adult survivors of childhood cancer.

Poor Long-Term Physical and Mental Health to Several Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Survivors

Poor Long-Term Physical and Mental Health to Several Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Survivors

Lots of adolescent and young adult cancer survivors ail from unhealthy behaviours, chronic medical conditions, a poor quality of life and major barriers to health care access, discovers new analysis.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Cancer and Homeopathy Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ...

 Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal Seizures (Partial Seizures)

Focal or partial seizures are abnormal localized electrical discharges in the brain. They are of ...

 Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...