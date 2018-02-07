medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Childhood Cancer Survivors at Increased Risk of Hormone Disorders

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 2, 2018 at 1:45 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Clinical Practice Guideline issued by The Endocrine Society advises healthcare providers on how to diagnose and treat endocrine disorders in childhood cancer survivors.
Childhood Cancer Survivors at Increased Risk of Hormone Disorders
Childhood Cancer Survivors at Increased Risk of Hormone Disorders

The guideline, titled "Hypothalamic-Pituitary and Growth Disorders in Survivors of Childhood Cancer: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear in the July 2018 print issue of The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism (JCEM), a publication of the Endocrine Society. The guideline provides recommendations on how to diagnose and manage certain endocrine and growth disorders commonly found in childhood cancer survivors.

Childhood cancer is relatively rare, and due to improvements in treatment and patient care, the current five-year survival rates exceed 80 percent. It's estimated that by 2020, there will be half a million childhood cancer survivors in the United States. These survivors face a greater risk of developing serious medical complications, even decades after cancer treatment ends. Endocrine disorders are especially prevalent among this population, often as a result of their previous treatments, particularly exposure to radiation therapy.

"Childhood cancer survivors have a high risk of developing endocrine disorders," said Charles A. Sklar, M.D., of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, N.Y. Sklar chaired the writing committee that developed the guideline. "Our new guideline addresses the growing risk of endocrine disorders among childhood cancer survivors and suggests best practices for managing pituitary and growth disorders commonly found in this population. The guideline stresses the importance of life-long screening of these survivors for earlier detection and optimal patient care."

Recommendations from the guideline include long-term screening of childhood cancer survivors who underwent radiation therapy to the brain. This population should be screened for growth disorders, pituitary hormone deficiencies, and early puberty. If a condition is diagnosed, in most instances, clinicians should treat these survivors with the same approaches as other patients who develop endocrine conditions.

Other members of the Endocrine Society writing committee that developed this guideline include: Zoltan Antal of the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical College and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, N.Y.; Wassim Chemaitilly of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.; Laurie E. Cohen of Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Mass.; Cecilia Follin of Skane University Hospital in Lund, Sweden; Lillian R. Meacham of Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta Ga.; and M. Hassad Murad of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

The Society established the Clinical Practice Guideline Program to provide endocrinologists and other clinicians with evidence-based recommendations in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of endocrine-related conditions. Each guideline is created by a writing committee of topic-related experts in the field. Writing committees rely on evidence-based reviews of the literature in the development of guideline recommendations. The Endocrine Society does not solicit or accept corporate support for its guidelines. All Clinical Practice Guidelines are supported entirely by Society funds.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Childhood Cancer

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

New Treatment for Advanced Metastatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Developed

New Treatment for Advanced Metastatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Developed

Long-lasting radionuclide therapy for advanced metastatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) appear to prove effective. The new therapy, Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE is a three-in-one therapeutic compound, with an octreotate peptide to find the tumor.

International Childhood Cancer Day:

International Childhood Cancer Day: "Advance Cures and Transform Care"

The International Childhood Cancer Day is observed on 15th February to raise awareness about childhood cancer and provide support for children.

International Childhood Cancer Day 2017

International Childhood Cancer Day 2017

The International Childhood Cancer Day is observed on February 15th to raise awareness about childhood cancer and provide support for children.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of childhood cancer that develops in immature nerve cells [neuroblasts] of the sympathetic nervous system outside the brain.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Brain Tumor in Children Childhood Cancer Neuroblastoma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...