Cardiac Risks at Altitude: How Alcohol Affects Sleep and Oxygen Levels

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on Jun 9 2024 9:33 PM

Highlights:
  • Alcohol consumption during sleep at high altitudes lowers blood oxygen levels (SpO2)
  • Increased heart rate due to alcohol mimics effects of hypobaric hypoxia, posing risks for cardiac health
  • Findings emphasize the need for caution, especially among older adults and those with heart or lung conditions
Drinking and napping on long-haul flights may not be beneficial for the heart, even among the young and healthy, according to a study published online in the respiratory journal Thorax (1). The study found that this can reduce the quantity of oxygen in the blood (SpO2) and increase the heart rate over time.
This may worsen with increased alcohol consumption, especially among the elderly who have pre-existing medical issues.

Effects of Altitude on Blood Oxygen Saturation

"Atmospheric pressure decreases exponentially with altitude, causing a drop in blood oxygen saturation level to around 90% (73 hPa) in healthy passengers at cruising altitude," claimed experts from the German Aerospace Center in Cologne, Germany.

A further decline in SpO2 is known as hypobaric hypoxia, or low blood oxygen levels at higher altitudes.

"Alcohol relaxes blood vessel walls, increasing the heart rate during sleep, an effect similar to that of hypobaric hypoxia," the investigators stated. They suggested that people "consider limiting alcohol on long haul flights".

Effects of Alcohol and Altitude on Sleep

The study randomly assigned 48 persons to two groups: half were assigned to a sleep lab under normal ambient air pressure circumstances (sea level), and half to an altitude chamber that imitated cabin pressure at cruising altitude (2,438 meters above sea level).

Twelve people in each group slept for four hours, both with and without alcohol. "The results indicate that, even in young and healthy individuals, the combination of alcohol intake with sleeping under hypobaric conditions poses a considerable strain on the cardiac system and might lead to exacerbation of symptoms in patients with cardiac or pulmonary diseases," according to the investigators.

References:
  1. Sleep-Induced Hypoxia under Flight Conditions: Implications and Countermeasures for Long-Haul Flight Crews and Passengers
    Elmenhorst EM, Rooney D, Benderoth S, Wittkowski M, Wenzel J, Aeschbach D. Sleep-Induced Hypoxia under Flight Conditions: Implications and Countermeasures for Long-Haul Flight Crews and Passengers. Nat Sci Sleep. 2022 Feb 11;14:193-205. doi: 10.2147/NSS.S339196. PMID: 35177944; PMCID: PMC8846622.


