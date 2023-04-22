About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Alcohol Consumption Influences Chronic Pain

by Colleen Fleiss on April 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM
Font : A-A+

Alcohol Consumption Influences Chronic Pain

Through mechanisms driven by alcohol intake and withdrawal, chronic alcohol consumption was found to make people more sensitive to pain, stated Scripps Research scientists. The research is published in the British Journal of Pharmacology.

"There is an urgent need to better understand the two-way street between chronic pain and alcohol dependence," says senior author Marisa Roberto, PhD, the Schimmel Family Chair of Molecular Medicine, and a professor of neuroscience at Scripps Research. "Pain is both a widespread symptom in patients suffering from alcohol dependence, as well as a reason why people are driven to drink again."

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery


Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.
Advertisement


Alcohol use disorder (AUD), which encompasses the conditions commonly called alcohol abuse, alcohol dependence and alcohol addiction, affects 29.5 million people in the U.S. according to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Over time, AUD can trigger the development of numerous chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, liver disease and some cancers.

Exploring the Link Between Alcohol Consumption and Chronic Pain

Among the many impacts of long-term alcohol consumption is pain: more than half of people with AUD experience persistent pain of some type. This includes alcoholic neuropathy, which is nerve damage that causes chronic pain and other symptoms. Studies have also found that AUD is associated with changes in how the brain processes pain signals, as well as changes to how immune system activation occurs. In turn, this pain can lead to increased alcohol consumption. Moreover, during withdrawal, people with AUD can experience allodynia, in which a harmless stimulus is perceived as painful.

Roberto and her colleagues were interested in learning the underlying causes of these different types of alcohol-related pain. In the new study, they compared three groups of adult mice: animals that were dependent on alcohol (excessive drinkers), animals that had limited access to alcohol and were not considered dependent (moderate drinkers), and those that had never been given alcohol.
Alcoholism

Alcoholism


Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
Advertisement

In dependent mice, allodynia developed during alcohol withdrawal, and subsequent alcohol access significantly decreased pain sensitivity. Separately, about half of the mice that were not dependent on alcohol also showed signs of increased pain sensitivity during alcohol withdrawal but, unlike the dependent mice, this neuropathy was not reversed by re-exposure to alcohol.

When Roberto's group then measured levels of inflammatory proteins in the animals, they discovered that while inflammation pathways were elevated in both dependent and non-dependent animals, specific molecules were only increased in dependent mice. This indicates that different molecular mechanisms may drive the two types of pain. It also suggests which inflammatory proteins may be useful as drug targets to combat alcohol-related pain.

"These two types of pain vary greatly, which is why it is important to be able to distinguish between them and develop different ways to treat each type," says first author Vittoria Borgonetti, PhD, a postdoctoral associate at Scripps Research.

Roberto's group is continuing studies on how these molecules might be used to diagnose or treat alcohol-related chronic pain conditions.

"Our goal is to unveil new potential molecular targets that can be used to distinguish these types of pain and potentially be used in the future for the development of therapies," says co-senior author Nicoletta Galeotti, PhD, associate professor of preclinical pharmacology at the University of Florence.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Painkillers

Quiz on Painkillers


The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and opioids.
Advertisement

Alcohol Self Screening Test

Alcohol Self Screening Test


Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.
Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.
Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable ...
Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with ...
Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance ...
Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no ...
Hangover

Hangover

The downside of a fun night with alcohol, is a hangover, which is a result of dehydration that the alcohol ...
Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol ...

Latest Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Treating Opioid Addiction in Prison Inmates With Drugs Saves Lives

Treating Opioid Addiction in Prison Inmates With Drugs Saves Lives

Offering opioid addiction treatment during prison confinement is a cost-effective health intervention that reduces death and supports the dignity of inmates.
Cannabinoids in the Brain Prevent Addiction After Childhood Maltreatment

Cannabinoids in the Brain Prevent Addiction After Childhood Maltreatment

People who had not developed an addiction despite childhood maltreatment may be linked to a more adaptive way of reacting to social information in the brain.
Alcohol Use Contributing to Burn Injuries May Impair Brain Function

Alcohol Use Contributing to Burn Injuries May Impair Brain Function

Burn patients who misuse alcohol have aberrant inflammatory responses that may lead to greater immune dysregulation and worse clinical outcomes.
Suicide Risk is Tied to Varying Opioid Prescribing Patterns

Suicide Risk is Tied to Varying Opioid Prescribing Patterns

The complex relationship between prescription opioids, mental health, and suicide attempts may be associated with both increased and decreased suicide risk.
Could Marijuana-Derived Compounds Help Reverse Opioid Overdose?

Could Marijuana-Derived Compounds Help Reverse Opioid Overdose?

Compared to heroin or morphine, the other fast-acting opioids, fentanyl was found to bind more tightly to opioid receptors in the brain.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Alcohol Consumption Influences Chronic Pain Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests