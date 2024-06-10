How to Stop Sleep Texting Effectively?

- Sleep texting is a real phenomenon linked to parasomnias
- Stress, sleep deprivation, and changes in sleep schedule are common triggers
- Practical tips include turning off your phone and setting it to "do not disturb
Sleep Texting
Sleep Texting is RealSleep texting is often triggered by a phone notification, causing your brain to react as if you were awake. This phenomenon falls under a category of sleep disorders known as parasomnias.
Parasomnias are disruptive sleep disorders that occur during REM (rapid eye movement) or NREM (non-rapid eye movement) sleep stages. Other examples include sleepwalking, sleep talking, night terrors, and sleep paralysis.
Why Does This Happen?Unlike sleepwalking or talking, sleep texting leaves clear evidence on your phone. Several factors can trigger this type of parasomnia:
Stress: Poor sleep due to stress can increase the likelihood of sleep texting. A 2017 study on medical students linked stress and poor sleep quality, showing students with lower GPAs were four times more likely to have poor sleep quality.
Interrupted or Insufficient Sleep: Lack of sleep affects the entire body, especially the brain. A 2016 study found that sleep deprivation impacts the brain's resting-state networks, influencing attention, motivation, emotion, learning, and memory.
Changes in Sleep Schedule: Shifts in work hours or time zones can disrupt your
Fever: High body temperature can disrupt cognition, mood, and sleep. A 2014 study on children with familial found increased parasomnias compared to a control group.
Genetics: Parasomnias can be hereditary. If your family has a history of sleep disorders, you might too.
Underlying Conditions: More serious conditions can cause sleep texting, especially if combined with other parasomnias. If the behavior persists despite a consistent sleep routine, consult a doctor.
Other Health Factors: Conditions like obstructive sleep apnea, certain medications (especially antipsychotics or antidepressants), substance use, and other health issues like GERD or restless leg syndrome can contribute to parasomnias.
When Does Sleep Texting Occur?Sleep texting happens while you're asleep. If you keep your phone nearby and hear a notification, your brain might automatically respond. However, it can occur even without notifications. Texting has become such a routine part of life that it can happen subconsciously, even in your sleep.
How to Stop Sleep TextingThough not dangerous, sleep texting can be embarrassing or annoying. Here are some tips to stop it:
- Turn off your phone before bed
- Set your phone to "do not disturb"
- Disable notifications
- Place your phone in another room if you're tempted to check it
- Avoid screens at least an hour before bedtime
Better sleep starts with understanding your nighttime habits. Make changes today for a restful tomorrow.
