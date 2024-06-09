Obstructive Sleep Apnea May Increase Risk of Lung Cancer Recurrence

Highlights: Hypoxemia and hypoxic load due to sleep apnea are linked to a higher risk of lung cancer recurrence within two years

Hypoxia Linked to Rapid Cancer Recurrence



Study Links Intermittent Hypoxemia and Rapid Lung Cancer Recurrence

0468 CRASH: Cancer Reoccurrence Is Accelerated by Episodic Hypoxemia

A new study, which will be presented at the SLEEP 2024 annual meeting, is the first to show that episodic hypoxemia and hypoxic load caused by obstructive sleep apnea are associated with an increased risk of lung cancer recurrence (1).The findings indicate that a 4% oxygen desaturation index of more than 15 and time spent in desaturation events were risk factors for cancer recurrence in less than two years. Measures of hypoxic load, such as time spent below 89% oxygen saturation, average oxygen saturation value below 89%, and single nadir oxygen levels, demonstrated a similar relationship. After controlling for relevant confounders, average oxygen saturation below 89% and a single minimum oxygen level remained significantly associated with rapid cancer recurrence."We were expecting to find a positive association between measures of intermittent hypoxemia and lung cancer reoccurrence; however, we never expected to see such a strong signal," said lead author Dr. Fernando Figueroa Rodriguez, a sleep medicine fellow at the Mayo Clinic's division of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine in Rochester, Minnesota. "This caught us by surprise; but at the same time, this keeps us encouraged and eager to produce more data."The study included a retrospective record review of 403 adult patients from January 2016 to September 2023. Their median age was 74 years, and 52% were female. The patients had a history of non-small cell lung cancer and underwent an overnight oximetry study within three years of beginning curative cancer treatment. During the study period, 68 patients (22%) experienced lung cancer recurrence, with a median duration of 19 months.Figueroa Rodriguez stated that a new study with a larger sample size has been launched to do additional analysis to better understand this association. Similarly, Mayo Clinic researchers are studying the effect of CPAP therapy for sleep apnea on cancer outcomes."At this time we have not finalized these next steps; nevertheless, we have a fantastic team working on the necessary requirements to have this data ready soon," Figueroa Rodriguez said.The research abstract was recently published in an online supplement to the journaland was presented on Tuesday, June 4, at SLEEP 2024 in Houston. SLEEP is the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, a partnership between the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.Source-Medindia