Have We Found a Cure for Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer is the second most prevalent cancer diagnosed globally. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer and accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. It tends to recur when diagnosed at advanced stages, which makes treatment challenging.



Osimertinib: The Magic Drug for Lung Cancer?

In a clinical trial conducted by Yale Cancer Center, the targeted medication osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer was found to improve patient survival and reduce the probability of recurrence after surgery.Dr. Roy Herbst, the principal investigator of the ADAURA Phase III clinical study and the deputy director of Yale Cancer Center, presented the findings this week at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting for 2023.