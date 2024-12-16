Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, December 16). Rapamycin: Can It Slow Down Aging? . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 16, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/rapamycin-can-it-slow-down-aging-218314-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Rapamycin: Can It Slow Down Aging?". Medindia. Dec 16, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/rapamycin-can-it-slow-down-aging-218314-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Rapamycin: Can It Slow Down Aging?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/rapamycin-can-it-slow-down-aging-218314-1.htm. (accessed Dec 16, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Rapamycin: Can It Slow Down Aging?. Medindia, viewed Dec 16, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/rapamycin-can-it-slow-down-aging-218314-1.htm.