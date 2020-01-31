Quitting Smoking can Reduce Risk of Lung Cancer

, had genetically healthier lung cells compared to current
smokers. Consequently, smokers who had quit were much less likely to develop
The research is
part of the Mutographs Project, supported by a Ģ20 million grant from Cancer
Research UK's Grand Challenge Initiative. The researchers found that 'DNA
Signatures' were capable of pin-pointing the exact location of the lung damage,
which helped to develop a better understanding of the molecular basis of the
pathogenesis of lung cancer.
Study Team
The study was
jointly led by Dr. Peter Campbell, PhD and Dr. Samuel Janes, MBBS, MSc, PhD.
Dr. Campbell is the Head of Cancer, Aging and Somatic Mutation, and Senior
Group Leader at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Hinxton, UK. He is also a practicing Hematologist at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge,
UK.
Dr. Janes is a
Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the Lungs for Living Research Center in
the Division of Medicine, UCL, London, UK. The co-lead author of the paper was
Dr. Kate Gowers, PhD, who is a Research Project Manager in Janes' Lab.
Lung Cancer & its Pathogenesis
Lung cancer is one
of the leading causes of cancer deaths worldwide. In the UK, it is the most
common form of cancer, which accounts for 21 percent of all cancer deaths. The risk of lung cancer significantly increases from
exposure to tobacco smoke
, which damages DNA
(deoxyribonucleic acid) due to the occurrence of mutations
(alterations) in the DNA strands.
Importantly,
smoking is responsible for approximately 72 percent of the 47,000 lung cancer
cases diagnosed annually in the UK. It is also alarming to note that in the US,
approximately 229,000 lung cancer cases will be detected by the end of this
year.
It has been
discovered that DNA damage in cells lining the lungs can produce genetic errors
that can lead to 'driver mutations', which are so called because they 'drive'
the pathogenesis of cancer. This occurs due to the progressive accumulation of
mutations in the DNA - brought about by excessive smoking - which stimulates the cells to divide uncontrollably, thereby making them cancerous.
However, quitting smoking
appreciably reduces the risk of developing of lung cancer
.
Key Features of the Study
- First study to evaluate the genetic effects of
smoking on normal, healthy, non-cancerous lung cells
- 16 participants were included in the study
- Participants were categorized into the following:
- Current smokers
- Ex-smokers
- Never smokers
- Children
- Lung biopsies were taken from all the
participants and subjected to genetic analysis
- DNA from 632 individual cells obtained from the
biopsy tissue samples were sequenced
- Alterations in the genetic patterns in these
non-cancerous lung cells were analyzed
Key Findings of the Study
- 9 out of 10 non-cancerous lung cells of current
smokers harbored up to 10,000 extra mutations compared to non-smokers
- The mutations were caused by carcinogenic chemicals present in tobacco smoke
- Over one-fourth of the damaged lung cells had at
least one cancer-driver mutation
- Majority of lung cells in ex-smokers remained undamaged
from their past smoking
- These lung cells of ex-smokers were genetically
identical to those present in people who had never smoked
- Ex-smokers had 4-times more of these healthy lung
cells, compared to those of current smokers
- These healthy lung cells of ex-smokers accounted
for 40 percent of total lung cells
Gowers indicates:
"Our study is the first time that
scientists have looked in detail at the genetic effects of smoking on
individual healthy lung cells. We found that even these healthy lung cells from
smokers contained thousands of genetic mutations. These can be thought of as
mini time-bombs waiting for the next hit that causes them to progress to
cancer."
Word of Caution - Quitting Smoking May
Not Always Help!
Although the
present study clearly shows that the healthy lung cells are capable of
repairing the lining of the airways in ex-smokers; this is limited to the
cellular surface layer only. Notably, chain-smokers can sustain severe damage
to the deeper tissue layers of the lungs, often leading to chronic respiratory disease
. This damage
is irreparable and irreversible, even after quitting smoking. Hence, there is a
need to exercise caution.
Future Plans
The research team are planning to carry out a larger study, involving
a higher number of participants in order to elucidate
the mechanism of carcinogenesis in DNA-mutated lung cells, arising from smoking
.
Expert Comments
Campbell says: "What's so exciting about our study is that
it shows that it's never too late to quit - some
of the people in our study had smoked more than 15,000 packs of cigarettes over
their life, but within a few years of quitting many of the cells lining their
airways showed no evidence of damage from tobacco."
Dr. Rachel
Orritt, PhD, who is a Health Information Manager at Cancer Research UK, says: "It's a really motivating idea that people who stop smoking might reap the
benefits twice over - by preventing more tobacco-related damage to
lung cells, and by giving their lungs the chance to balance out some of the
existing damage with healthier cells."
Concluding Remarks
Janes concludes: "Our study has an important public health
message and shows that it really is worth quitting smoking to reduce the risk
of lung cancer. Stopping smoking at any age does not just slow the accumulation
of further damage, but could reawaken cells unharmed by past lifestyle choices.
Further research into this process could help to understand how these cells
protect against cancer, and could potentially lead to new avenues of research
into anti-cancer therapeutics."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by Cancer Research UK, which is a cancer research and awareness charity
based in London, UK.
Source: Medindia