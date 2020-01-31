Quitting Smoking can Reduce Risk of Lung Cancer

Highlights:

Quitting smoking at any age significantly reduces the risk of lung cancer

Healthy lung cells lining the airways in ex-smokers have a protective role

These healthy cells confer protection to other cells in the lungs, thereby reducing cancer risk

Quitting smoking reduces the risk of lung cancer in ex-smokers due to protective cells present in the lungs, reveals a new study conducted by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University College London (UCL), UK.

Quitting Smoking can Reduce Risk of Lung Cancer

