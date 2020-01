Quitting Smoking can Reduce Risk of Lung Cancer

Study Team

The research is part of the Mutographs Project, supported by a Ģ20 million grant from Cancer Research UK's Grand Challenge Initiative. The researchers found that 'DNA Signatures' were capable of pin-pointing the exact location of the lung damage, which helped to develop a better understanding of the molecular basis of the pathogenesis of lung cancer.The study was jointly led by Dr. Peter Campbell, PhD and Dr. Samuel Janes, MBBS, MSc, PhD. Dr. Campbell is the Head of Cancer, Aging and Somatic Mutation, and Senior Group Leader at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Hinxton, UK. He is also a practicing Hematologist at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK.Dr. Janes is a Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the Lungs for Living Research Center in the Division of Medicine, UCL, London, UK. The co-lead author of the paper was Dr. Kate Gowers, PhD, who is a Research Project Manager in Janes' Lab.Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths worldwide. In the UK, it is the most common form of cancer, which accounts for 21 percent of all cancer deaths. The risk of lung cancer significantly increases from exposure to tobacco smoke , which damages DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) due to the occurrence of mutations (alterations) in the DNA strands.Importantly, smoking is responsible for approximately 72 percent of the 47,000 lung cancer cases diagnosed annually in the UK. It is also alarming to note that in the US, approximately 229,000 lung cancer cases will be detected by the end of this year.It has been discovered that DNA damage in cells lining the lungs can produce genetic errors that can lead to 'driver mutations', which are so called because they 'drive' the pathogenesis of cancer. This occurs due to the progressive accumulation of mutations in the DNA - brought about by excessive smoking - which stimulates the cells to divide uncontrollably, thereby making them cancerous. However, quitting smoking appreciably reduces the risk of developing of lung cancer Gowers indicates:Although the present study clearly shows that the healthy lung cells are capable of repairing the lining of the airways in ex-smokers; this is limited to the cellular surface layer only. Notably, chain-smokers can sustain severe damage to the deeper tissue layers of the lungs, often leading to chronic respiratory disease . This damage is irreparable and irreversible, even after quitting smoking. Hence, there is a need to exercise caution.The research team are planning to carry out a larger study, involving a higher number of participants in order to elucidate the mechanism of carcinogenesis in DNA-mutated lung cells, arising from smoking Campbell says:Dr. Rachel Orritt, PhD, who is a Health Information Manager at Cancer Research UK, says:Janes concludes:The study was funded by Cancer Research UK, which is a cancer research and awareness charity based in London, UK.Source: Medindia