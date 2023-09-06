Turning Down the Noise: Bi-Sensory Stimulation Gives Hope for Treating Tinnitus

Tinnitus, characterized by buzzing, hissing, or ringing sounds in the ears, affects approximately 749 million people worldwide.



This accounts for around 14% of the global population, with more than 2% experiencing severe tinnitus. Despite its prevalence, there is a lack of effective treatments. However, a new study offers hope for relief (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Reversing Synchronized Brain Circuits Using Targeted Auditory-Somatosensory Stimulation to Treat Phantom Percepts: A Randomized Clinical Trial



