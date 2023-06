Turning Down the Noise: Bi-Sensory Stimulation Gives Hope for Treating Tinnitus

Personalized Stimulation for Tinnitus Relief

The trial specifically focused on individuals with somatic tinnitus, a type of tinnitus where certain movements, like clenching the jaw , lead to changes in the pitch or loudness of the perceived sounds. It is estimated that 70% of tinnitus sufferers have this form.During the trial, participants used a portable device developed by in2being, LLC, at home. The device was programmed based on each participant's tinnitus spectrum and incorporated electrical stimulation to create a bi-sensory stimulus Throughout the trial, participants completed questionnaires such as the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI) and Tinnitus Handicap Inventory (THI), which assess the impact of tinnitus on their lives. The loudness of their tinnitus was also evaluated.The results indicated that participants consistently reported improved quality of life, lower handicap scores, and significant reductions in tinnitus loudness when they received the bi-sensory treatment. More than 60% of the participants experienced a significant reduction in tinnitus symptoms after six weeks of active treatment.Susan Shore, Ph.D., Professor Emerita in Michigan Medicine's Department of Otolaryngology and U-M's Departments of Physiology and Biomedical Engineering, expressed her optimism about the study's findings.She stated that the personalized, bi-sensory stimulation used in the study could serve as an effective treatment for tinnitus, providing hope for millions of individuals suffering from the condition. These findings align with a previous study by Shore's team, which demonstrated that longer durations of active treatment resulted in more significant reductions in tinnitus symptoms.Source: Medindia