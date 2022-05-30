About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Four Tips to Nourish Your Body After a Long Trip

by Hannah Joy on May 30, 2022 at 5:30 PM
Four Tips to Nourish Your Body After a Long Trip

Travelling helps you to take a break from your fast-paced lives but also helps you learn new things. Here are some tips to nourish your body for a long trip.

While traveling may be a rejuvenating experience for your mind and soul, it takes a toll on your body. Long flights, jet lag, disruption in diet and daily routine will have a direct or indirect impact on your health.

Advertisement


It's time to get back to healthy living! Here are a few tips on what to do after traveling that will help you stay healthy and relish the sweet memories of your trip.

Drink plenty of water

It is said that there is no better medicine than pure drinking water. Dehydration is a common ailment faced by vacationers. Proper hydration will help keep your body healthy and active. Water will also help you in losing excess holiday weight and reduce fatigue. Water-rich fruits and vegetables will also help you maintain H2O balance in your body.
Advertisement

Get your sleep cycle back on track

Getting sufficient sleep is important for a healthy lifestyle. Travel can mess up with your normal sleep schedule, which will make you lethargic, less productive and irritable. When you sleep, your brain literally recharges. It will make you feel better and boost your mood.

Eat Healthy

Overindulging with food and drinks is quite normal when you are traveling but you may pay the price in terms of calories and pounds. Healthy eating will help you in healing your digestive system. Here are some healthy tips you can inculcate in your diet plan:

Eat more fiber:

Dietary fiber helps in relieving constipation and maintaining a healthy weight. Oats, peas, beans, apples, citrus fruits, carrots, green beans, and potatoes are some fiber-rich foods you can add in your meal plan.

Cut back on sugar:

Sugar increases your risk for obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions; avoiding sweetened beverages and sugary snacks will help you stay healthy. Honey is a healthy alternative you can use instead.

Eat lots of vegetables:

Vegetables are excellent sources of many nutrients, including potassium, fiber, folate (folic acid) and vitamins A and E. Eating veggies will boost your immunity and flush out toxins from your body.

Eat home-made food:

Stop eating out at restaurants as soon as you return home. Eating home-cooked meals will not only save your money but also assure that the food you are eating is hygienic and of good quality.

Eat on time:

Irregular eating habits can have an adverse effect on our metabolism, blood sugar control and appetite. Hence it is important to eat on time and avoid skipping meals.

Re-energize yourself through yoga:

Crossing time zones, carrying luggage to and from destination can be harsh on your body and leave your muscles tensed and sore. A little bit of stretching and exercise will help you feel refreshed. Yoga is the best form of exercise that not only releases tension in your physical body but also releases the mental stress and emotional strain that long days of travel can inflict. There are many Yoga postures you can try to relieve your body of tension and aches.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

