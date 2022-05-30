New AI Platform to Develop Prosthetics, Realistic 3D Avatars

Advertisement

"MyoSuite unifies the two facets of intelligence: motor and neural. We're releasing MyoSuite and open-sourcing a set of comprehensive benchmarks for the ML community to enable continued research in this area," Meta said in a statement.The researchers developed and solved a few of the most complex motor control behaviors that haven't been done before -- including dexterous manipulation, like twirling a pen in your hand or turning a key."We have made significant progress on challenging tasks such as the simultaneous manipulation of two Baoding balls in one hand," said Meta.MyoSuite is a collaboration between Meta AI and the University of Twente in the Netherlands.It is designed from the ground up as a comprehensive platform for investigating the physiological details behind musculoskeletal motor control."Not only can MyoSuite synthesize behaviors, but the comprehensive platform can also facilitate applications with real-life implications, such as rehabilitation, surgery, and shared autonomy assistive devices," Meta noted.The company said it's opening up the musculoskeletal models built through MyoSuite to researchers.Source: IANS