Walking effort of the Amputees can be minimized by Cranking up the power setting on power based prosthetics, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Scientific Reports journal.

Power Changes in the Energy-Based Prosthetics can Help Minimize Walking Effort

‘In the study, they found that the ideal power that reduced metabolic cost was actually greater than biological norms. In other words, the best tested setting actually decreased the amount of excess energy used by the subject more than the prosthetist-chosen power setting.’

Amputees who use powered prosthetic ankles may be able to avoid the energetic costs typically associated with prosthetics by cranking up the power provided by their devices.A UCF engineering professor recently published a study in Scientific Reports that shows that. Hwan Choi, who received his doctorate in engineering from the University of Washington, is an assistant professor in the UCF Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.According to a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 185,000 amputations occur in the United States every year, and 49-95% of lower-limb amputees reportedly use a prosthesis.Most of those on the market are passive prosthetics.In fact, these prostheses are only able to provide one-eighth of the power of the intact gastrocnemius and soleus muscles, the key muscles that support and propel the body during walking.Powered ankle prostheses, on the other hand, use actuators to reduce the increased metabolic costs placed on amputees by delivering positive work.Ideally, they would select a power setting between 0% and 100% that best approximates that of a healthy ankle at the user's preferred walking speed. But the question remains: how much power should the prosthesis provide?Too little power and they may experience the same metabolic costs of those using passive prostheses, but too much and they may experience problems such as knee hyperflexion and increased energy absorption in the knee that can raise the metabolic costs of the user.Choi, along with coauthors Kimberly Ingrahm, David Remy, Emily Gardinier, and Deanna Gates from the University of Michigan, tested ten individuals with transtibial amputations. They measured the metabolic cost of transport (COT) and the BiOM's net ankle work at different power settings, while the amputees walked on a treadmill with the BiOM ankle.Choi said that they discovered that"The key finding of this study was that none of the subjects had the minimum metabolic cost when they walk with unimpaired individuals work or power. When they had greater power, then the impaired individuals actually reduced metabolic cost."Across participants, power settings greater than 50% resulted in lower COT, but the best-tested power setting was actually higher than the prosthetist-chosen setting.So while powered ankles may be more beneficial than passive prosthetics, amputees can actually increase their activity level when prosthetists change their goal from achieving approximate biological ankle kinetics to minimizing metabolic costs.According to Choi,Source: Eurekalert