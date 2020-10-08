How to Improve the Function of Retinal Prosthetics, Study

Fortunately, retinal ganglion cells are known to survive those conditions, making "artificial vision" available. An array of microelectrodes can be implanted at the back of the eyeball so that electric pulses applied by those microelectrodes can stimulate ganglion cells to transmit visual neural signals to the brain again. This is the basic working principle of retinal prosthetic devices. Although several retinal prostheses have been commercialized, one of problems preventing broad application has been a huge performance variation across patients due to unidentified reason.The KIST research team had delved into the potential source of the performance variation and has found the level of disease progression may be critical. They designed a longitudinal study and performed experiments using mice at various stages of retinal degeneration. Those mice lost their vision gradually due to a genetic mutation which is similar to people with retinitis pigmentosa .The researchers recorded electrically-evoked neural activities of retinal ganglion cells from animals at varying ages and tried to correlate those artificial vision signals to the disease progression. They uncovered that both the magnitude and the consistency of the electrically-evoked responses diminished as retinal degeneration advanced.The response consistency is particularly important for retinal prostheses because they periodically refresh artificial visual percepts using repetitive electrical stimuli. For example, when a retinal prostheses user stares at a letter "K" repeating electrical stimuli need to create neural signals representing "K."Otherwise, i.e. if the response consistency is too low, the electrical stimuli might transmit neural signals meaning different letters such as "L," "R," or "S,", thus making the prosthetic user difficult to correctly interpret what he or she is seeing. The KIST study suggests it is likely to be the case in severely degenerate retinas. Throughout a series of experiments to assess the degree of similarities across different neural signals arising from repeated electrical stimuli of a same condition, they found that the response consistency considerably declined with the progressing retinal degeneration while normal retinas showed high consistencies.Dr. Young-Jun Yoon and Dr. Jae-Ik Lee, the lead authors of the study, said,said Dr. Maesoon Im.Source: Eurekalert