About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Break the Taboo on Menstruation

by Karishma Abhishek on May 30, 2022 at 12:06 AM
Font : A-A+

Break the Taboo on Menstruation

"Period Matters" (Pan Macmillan), edited by human rights lawyer and writer Farah Ahamed, carries this important endeavor forward by bringing together a breadth of perspectives from well-known figures as well as those whose voices are missing from the mainstream.

A worldwide effort to bring conversations about menstruation and menstrual health into the open is now firmly underway.

Menstrual Cycle

Menstrual Cycle


Menstrual cycle occurs every month during a woman's reproductive age. Tracking menstrual cycle helps understand ovulation time and irregularities.
Advertisement


Menstruation, despite being a healthy and fundamental bodily process, is a topic often buried in fear and shame, and its discussion is even taboo in many societies.

Essays, artwork, stories, and poems from policymakers, entrepreneurs, artists, academics, and activists, as well as interviews with those at the margins, such as the homeless and those living with disabilities, explore myriad aspects of how menstruation is experienced in South Asia.
Menstrual Disorders

Menstrual Disorders


What causes irregular periods and heavy periods? Menstrual disorders involve physiological and emotional symptoms centering around menstruation (period cycle).
Advertisement

While activist Granaz Baloch narrates how she defied traditional notions of tribal honor and conducted the first-ever menstrual health workshop in Balochistan, Radha Paudel writes about her mission to have menstrual dignity acknowledged as a human right in Nepal. Shashi Tharoor relays his radical Menstrual Rights Bill which was tabled in the Lok Sabha.

We hear from Erum about the challenges of getting one's period when incarcerated, as Farzana and Chandan relate how mimicking the rituals of menstruation helps them feel more feminine as transwomen.

Tishani Doshibreaks new ground with a poem about her uterus. Ayra Indrias Patras describes how some poor women in Pakistan managed their period during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aditi Gupta reflects on promoting menstrual literacy among young children across India through the Menstrupedia comic books. In a personal essay, Lisa Ray reveals how her illness triggered an early onset of menopause.

The book also showcases menstrala, or art inspired by menstruation, ranging from Rupi Kaur's iconic photo essay, Anish Kapoor's oil paintings, Shahzia Sikander's neo-miniaturist art, photographs of wall murals made by young people in Jharkhand, to Sarah Naqvi's embroidery. Amna Mawaz Khan offers a perspective through the choreography of her menstrual dance.

The cover, designed by Sukruti Anah Staneley, contains menstrala artwork by Lyla FreeChild, who harvested her own menstrual blood for the painting. The complete painting forms a part of the book's art section.

A collection of breathtaking scope and significance, "Period Matters" illustrates with power, purpose, and creativity both the variances and commonalities of menstruation.

Farah Ahamed's essays and short fiction have been published in anthologies and journals including The White Review, Ploughshares, The Massachusetts' Review, and The Mechanics' Institute Review. Her short story "Hot Mango Chutney Sauce" was shortlisted for the 2022 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

Source: IANS
Primary Amenorrhea

Primary Amenorrhea


Amenorrhea is a menstrual disorder in women indicating absence of menses. Menstruation signals womanhood, the gift of procreation, re-creation, and regeneration.
Advertisement

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know


Gynecological problems affect the female reproductive system. Here is a brief description of the ten most common gynecological disorders.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — "Connections"
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
View all
Recommended Reading
Female Athlete TriadFemale Athlete Triad
MenorrhagiaMenorrhagia
Menstrual PeriodsMenstrual Periods
Painful Menstrual PeriodsPainful Menstrual Periods
Top 8 Things You Should Know About TamponsTop 8 Things You Should Know About Tampons
Vaginal BleedingVaginal Bleeding
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Primary Amenorrhea Vaginal Bleeding Menorrhagia Painful Menstrual Periods Menstrual Periods Female Athlete Triad Menstrual Cycle Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know Quiz on Menstrual Cramps Top 8 Things You Should Know About Tampons 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Drug Interaction Checker Find a Doctor Post-Nasal Drip Noscaphene (Noscapine) Diaphragmatic Hernia Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close