Daily Burnout! You Can Change Your Way of Thinking

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. This happens when you feel overwhelmed, emotional and unable to meet constant demands. When stress persists, you begin to lose interest and motivation that first led you to accept a particular role.
Burning reduces productivity, reduces your energy and makes you feel helpless, hopeless, cynical and disgusted. Eventually, you may realize that you have nothing to give. It can cause long-term changes in your body, which can lead to illnesses such as colds and flu. Due to its many effects, it is important to deal with burns immediately.
Is Burnout and Stress Different?Burnout can be the result of constant stress, but it is not the equivalent of high stress. Stress, on a larger scale, involves too much: many pressures that make you physically and mentally more demanding. However, it is still conceivable that those who are depressed will feel better if they can bring everything under control.
Burnout on the other hand is not enough. Burnout means feeling empty, mentally exhausted, unmoved and out of concern. People who experience fatigue often do not expect a positive change in their circumstances. Excessive stress feels overwhelmed by responsibilities, but the burnout is all but dried up. You are generally aware of being under a lot of stress and you will never notice the burnout when it happens.
Reasons for BurnoutOne or more of the following points were the reasons of a burnout sensation:
- Feelings of energy exhausion
- Feelings of negativism or cynicism
- Reduced professional efficiency
- Psychological imbalance
Signs and Symptoms of BurnoutBurnout is a gradual process. It will not happen overnight, but it will creep up on you. Signs and symptoms are subtle at first, but will get worse as time goes on.
- Physical signs like headaches, muscular pain, frequent illnesses, change in appetite and insomnia
- Emotional signs like self-doubt, loss of motivation, feeling helpless, trapped and defeated, negative outlook and decreased satisfaction
- Behavioral signs like isolation, leaving the responsibilities uncompleted and skipping work
Remedies for BurnoutSitting back and taking a broader look will help reset your priorities. Fatigue can be caused by your own relationship with your job or by the simple fact that the job does not fit your personal nature.
You have to deal with burnout with the famous "Three R" approach:
- Recognize: Watch for the warning signs of burnout.
- Reverse: Undo the damage by seeking support and managing stress.
- Resilience: Build your resilience to stress by taking care of your physical and emotional health.
- Turn to other people
- Change the way you look
- Recalculate your priorities
- Exercise and yoga
- Healthy diet
