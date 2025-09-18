About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Apple Watch Gets FDA Clearance for Hypertension Monitoring

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 18 2025 1:09 AM

FDA clearance of Apple Watch hypertension feature enables scalable RPM, aiding patients and providers in early detection.

Apple Watch Gets FDA Clearance for Hypertension Monitoring
Apple has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new Apple Watch feature that monitors hypertension risk, a move experts say could transform remote patient monitoring (RPM) (1 Trusted Source
Introducing Apple Watch Ultra 3

Go to source).
The milestone underscores the rising influence of consumer wearables in mainstream healthcare, according to GlobalData.

Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk
Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk
Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.

Optical Heart Sensor Powers Breakthrough in Long-Term Blood Pressure Monitoring

The feature, soon to be available on Apple Watch Series 9, 10, 11, and Ultra 2 and 3 models, uses an optical heart sensor to track vascular responses across a 30-day period. Unlike single, point-in-time readings, the watch’s continuous monitoring offers more precise insights into hypertension risk—an urgent need, with nearly half of US adults affected by the condition. Apple confirmed the rollout will extend to more than 150 countries in the coming months.

“Hypertension often develops silently but can lead to severe outcomes such as stroke, heart disease, or kidney failure,” said Alexandra Murdoch, Senior Medical Analyst at GlobalData.

“Being able to monitor vascular health continuously from the wrist represents a breakthrough for both patients and healthcare professionals. The FDA’s decision signals that connected devices are no longer peripheral to care delivery—they are now central.”

Apple Watch New Feature Helps US Women to Get Medical Help
Apple Watch New Feature Helps US Women to Get Medical Help
Heart rate notifications and the ECG app on Apple Watch give patients and their clinicians' important information about their heart health.
The RPM market has grown rapidly as health systems seek to cut costs, improve patient engagement, and manage chronic conditions outside hospital settings. GlobalData projects the market will reach $13.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a 1.1% CAGR, reflecting both its maturity and long-term importance.

Wearables Gain New Credibility as Apple Watch Enters Healthcare Mainstream

While consumer wearables have long featured fitness and heart-rate tracking, FDA clearance elevates the Apple Watch to a new level of clinical credibility. Healthcare providers, particularly in cardiology and primary care, may now view the device as a reliable tool for continuous monitoring and early intervention.

Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood pressure readings – what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia’s blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
“The approval comes at a critical moment for US healthcare,” Murdoch added. “Rising hypertension and cardiovascular disease rates are straining providers. This feature gives patients actionable feedback without specialized equipment, while clinicians gain real-time data streams that can detect warning signs before complications develop.”

With this clearance, the Apple Watch is set to play an expanded role in how healthcare systems worldwide address chronic disease, marking a significant step toward integrating consumer technology into clinical practice.

Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure
Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure
Foods rich in dietary potassium, calcium and anti-oxidants such as rutin, kukoamine and vitamin C can lower your high blood pressure significantly.
Reference:
  1. Introducing Apple Watch Ultra 3 - (https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2025/09/introducing-apple-watch-ultra-3/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Hypertension News
View All