How One Kidney Takes Control When the Other Fails

Angiotensin II imbalance between kidneys drives asymmetric blood flow and disease progression.

Did You Know?

When one kidney is damaged, the healthy kidney can increase its function, but this creates a power struggle which may actually speed up damage to the failing kidney. #medindia #kidneyhealth #bloodpressure’

Healthy Kidney Preserves Systemic Balance in Unilateral Injury

Hormonal Signaling Differs Between Damaged and Healthy Kidneys

Kidney Competition Plays Role in Disease Progression

The kidneys work in tandem to cleanse the blood and eliminate waste from the body. If one kidney becomes damaged or stops functioning, the opposite kidney steps in to take over its responsibilities ().This flexible and responsive process, known as, has been acknowledged for years, though the exact mechanisms behind it are still not completely understood.Researchers developed a 2K1N model (two kidneys present, one selectively damaged) by selectively damaging podocytes (epithelial cells on the kidneys' glomerular surface) in mice to induce podocyte damage in only one kidney.In this model,, and. Meanwhile, the healthy kidney compensated for the loss of function, maintaining systemic water balance and blood pressure . By contrast, no blood flow imbalance was observed in the 2K2N model, where both kidneys were equally damaged. Moreover, systemic edema and proteinuria worsened.Researchers performed transcriptomic and molecular analyses using the 2K1N model. The results showed that the(Ang II), a hormone that increases blood pressure, significantly. This local imbalance of Ang II was found toandin the damaged kidney.These findings suggest that the functional competition and imbalance between the left and right kidneys play an important role in kidney disease progression.The adaptive mechanism of renal counterbalance is not just a backup system—it is a competitive and dynamic response influenced by local angiotensin II signaling. While it helps maintain systemic function when only one kidney is compromised, the unequal hormonal environment may also contribute to disease progression. Understanding this mechanism opens potential pathways for targeted therapies in kidney disease management.Source-Eurekalert