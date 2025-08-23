About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
High-Salt Diet: A Potential Trigger for Brain Inflammation and Hypertension

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on Aug 23 2025 3:14 PM

Consuming excessive salt triggers brain inflammation, which in turn raises blood pressure.

Researchers have discovered that a high-salt diet can spark brain inflammation, leading to increased blood pressure. Led by Masha Prager-Khoutorsky from McGill University, the study reveals that the brain may play a crucial role in hypertension, challenging the conventional view that the kidneys are the primary culprit (1 Trusted Source
Effects of a high salt diet on blood pressure dipping and the implications on hypertension

Go to source).

Brain's Hidden Role in Hypertension

“This is new evidence that high blood pressure can originate in the brain, opening the door for developing treatments that act on the brain,” said Prager-Khoutorsky, associate professor in McGill’s Department of Physiology.

﻿

Health Risks Associated with Hypertension


Hypertension affects two-thirds of people over 60 and contributes to 10 million deaths worldwide each year. Often symptomless, the condition increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and other serious health problems.

About one-third of patients don’t respond to standard medications, which primarily target the blood vessels and kidneys based on the long-standing view that hypertension begins there. The study, published in the journal Neuron, suggests the brain may also be a key driver of the condition, particularly in treatment-resistant cases.

﻿ ﻿

High-Salt Diet Triggers Brain's Immune Response

To mimic human eating patterns, rats were given water containing two per cent salt, comparable to a daily diet high in fast food and items like bacon, instant noodles and processed cheese.

The high-salt diet activated immune cells in a specific brain region, causing inflammation and a surge in the hormone vasopressin, which raises blood pressure. Researchers tracked these changes using cutting-edge brain imaging and lab techniques that only recently became available.

“The brain’s role in hypertension has largely been overlooked, in part because it’s harder to study,” Prager-Khoutorsky said. “But with new techniques, we’re able to see these changes in action.”

Advertisement
﻿ The researchers used rats instead of the more commonly studied mice because rats regulate salt and water more like humans. That makes the findings more likely to apply to people, noted Prager-Khoutorsky.

Reference:
  1. Effects of a high salt diet on blood pressure dipping and the implications on hypertension - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10350516/)
Source-Eurekalert
