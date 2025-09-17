Johns Hopkins Insights for International Microorganism Day

By studying enzymes that build bacterial cell walls, scientists can design more-refined antibiotics.



New Ways to Defend Against Tick-Borne Diseases

Flesh-eating Bacteria Find their Way to Humans from Marine Environment

Even Bacteria can Immunize Themselves from Dormant Virus

How Bacteria Steal Viral DNA

From Enzymes to More Sophisticated Antibiotics

The Science of Bacterial Multiplication for Human Health

Johns Hopkins Medicine is a platform for scientific discoveries on microbes.( )The day features the importance of microbiology through revelations that can help tackle diseases caused by tiny lives.Erin Goley is studying how the bacteriumproliferates. Her aim is to create effective antibiotics against the deadly, tick-borne fever.In her research, Goley aims to get a better understanding ofTo explore this, scientist Jonathan Lynch closely observes the relationship between bioluminescent bacteriaand their close relationship with the Hawaiian bobtail squid. Within a few hours after the bobtail squid is born, these bacteria locate the squid and take residence on the squid’s “light organ” as part of a symbiotic relationship that lasts the entirety of the squid’s life.By seeking to understand how bioluminescentfind their way to the Hawaiian bobtail squid, Lynch hopes to define how related bacteria live, move and proliferate. By understanding how these bacteria can infect people, he aims to find more targeted treatments for deadly bacterial diseases.Like people, bacteria get invaded by viruses. In a bid to further understand human immunity and develop ways to combat diseases, scientists have sought to learn how these single-cell organisms survive infections by these viruses, known as phages. OneA team of researchers led by Joshua Modell says they have shed new light on how bacteria protect themselves from certain phage invaders — by seizing genetic material from weakened, dormant phages and using it to “vaccinate” themselves to elicit an immune response.In their experiments, Modell saysbacteria (which cause strep throat) take advantage of a class of phages known as temperate phages, which can either kill cells or become dormant.Equipped with these memories, the new population can recognize these viruses and fight them off by using Cas9 to cut their DNA.Scientist Jie Xiao is working to find new ways to develop more-refined antibiotics that target the enzymes that help build bacteria cell walls, destroying bacteria’s ability to divide and multiply.The outer covering of most cells is a squishy, permeable, double layer of fat molecules that encloses a cell’s gel-like interior and all its parts. But bacteria cells are different. Their outer covering, like plant cells, is closer to a hard shell than a soft covering.Such rigidity is important to their survival, says Xiao. Bacteria use a rigid outer cell wall to maintain their shape and defend themselves from onslaughts by an organism’s immune system and environment.Like any structure, cell walls can be broken down and rebuilt. This happens, for example, when bacteria divide and multiply.A cell divides by breaking down old cell wall material and creating a new wall between the splitting cells. Without a wall, bacteria contents will leak out, and the cell will die.Scientists, including Xiao, have been piecing together the intricate construction steps of bacteria cell walls in fine detail.Source-Newswise