Target: BP™ on the Rise—Helping Millions Manage High Blood Pressure

Almost half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, and Target: BP™ is helping more clinics control it.
Almost half the adult U.S. population, around 122.4 million people, have high blood pressure, often without knowing it. Only one in four of them has it under control. Left untreated, it is a silent killer, as it may silently destroy the heart, the brain, the kidneys, and blood vessels, and hence it is among the top causes of heart disease, stroke, and premature death (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Target: BP™—A National Health MissionHypertension is called the ‘silent killer’ for a reason—too often it goes unnoticed until serious damage is done, and it accounts for nearly $50 billion in annual health care costs in the U.S
To combat this increasing issue, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Medical Association (AMA) started the Target: BP™ initiative in 2015. The program helps doctors, nurses, and health organizations by:
- Using science-backed strategies to manage blood pressure.
- Improving teamwork in patient care.
- Educating patients on the importance of controlling BP.
Over 2,300 Health Organizations RecognizedThe American Heart Association and American Medical Association are honoring 2,307 health care organizations—495 more than last year—for their efforts to improve blood pressure control through the Target: BP™ program. The program was launched in 2015 to assist care teams using science-based tools, training, and support, and also to recognize clinics in which at least 70 percent of patients have their blood pressure under control. By 2025, 49 states and territories will take part in the program, providing care to more than 38 million individuals, with 10.6 million having high blood pressure. Over 40 percent of such clinics are nonprofit centers, which target underserved communities.
Many of them receive federal support to care for people in medically underserved or low-income areas, making sure better blood pressure care reaches everyone—not just those with easy access to hospitals.
Performance Monitored and AwardedAdditionally, they received recognition levels determined by their performance in healthcare:
- Gold & Gold+ Awards (60%): For clinics that helped at least 70% of their patients keep blood pressure under control.
- Silver & Silver+ Awards (37%): For adopting evidence-based methods to improve BP care.
- Participation Awards: For new organizations just beginning their journey to tackle hypertension.
A Long-Term Commitment“We know hypertension control is possible when physicians, care teams, and patients work together,” said AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, M.D. “The Target: BP program provides physicians and care teams with the tools they need to effectively partner with patients and ensure all Americans have access to quality care to manage their blood pressure.”
Since 2015, more than 4,900 health care organizations have joined the nationwide movement to make heart health a priority. About 80% stay engaged year after year, proving their ongoing dedication to fighting high blood pressure and improving heart health across America.
