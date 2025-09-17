Almost half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, and Target: BP™ is helping more clinics control it.

Target: BP™—A National Health Mission

Using science-backed strategies to manage blood pressure.

Improving teamwork in patient care.

Educating patients on the importance of controlling BP.

Over 2,300 Health Organizations Recognized

Performance Monitored and Awarded

Gold & Gold+ Awards (60%): For clinics that helped at least 70% of their patients keep blood pressure under control.

For clinics that helped at least 70% of their patients keep blood pressure under control. Silver & Silver+ Awards (37%): For adopting evidence-based methods to improve BP care.

For adopting evidence-based methods to improve BP care. Participation Awards: For new organizations just beginning their journey to tackle hypertension.

A Long-Term Commitment

Almost half the adult U.S. population, around, often without knowing it. Onlyof them. Left untreated, it is a silent killer, as it may silently destroy the heart, the brain, the kidneys, and blood vessels, and hence it is among the top causes of).Hypertension is called thefor a reason—too often it goes unnoticed until serious damage is done, and it accounts for nearlyin the U.STo combat this increasing issue, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Medical Association (AMA) started the. The program helps doctors, nurses, and health organizations by:The American Heart Association and American Medical Association are—for their efforts to improve blood pressure control through the Target: BP™ program. The program was launched in 2015 to assist care teams using science-based tools, training, and support, and also to recognize clinics in which at least 70 percent of patients have their blood pressure under control. By 2025, 49 states and territories will take part in the program, providing care to more than, with. Overof such clinics are nonprofit centers, which target underserved communities.Many of them receive federal support to care for people in, making sure better blood pressure care reaches everyone—not just those with easy access to hospitals.Additionally, they received recognition levels determined by their performance in healthcare:said AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, M.D.Since 2015, more thanhave joined the nationwide movement to make heart health a priority. About, proving their ongoing dedication to fighting high blood pressure and improving heart health across America.Source-American Heart Association