The Aldehyde Storm: An Unseen Genetic Threat To Your Liver

A gene mutation ALDH2*2 in many East Asians hinders a key enzyme, making them unable to detoxify aldehydes from the cells.

Systemic aldehyde storm induced by allyl alcohol exposure results in extensive hepatic ferroptosis in Aldh2 ∗2 knock-in mice



Did You Know?

40% of Japanese carry a silent #aldehyde_threat. For those who are heavy drinkers or smokers, this #genetic_mutation could significantly raise their risk of #esophageal_cancer. #aldehydestorm #foodpipe_cancer #aldh2 #liverdamage #medindia’

Scientists Studied the Aldehyde Storm Through Mouse Models

Discovery of Aldehyde Storm from Acrolein

The Role of Glutathione Depletion in Liver Damage

A Broader Look at the Aldehyde Exposures and Health Risks

