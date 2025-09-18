How Ozone Affects Multiple Organs: The Lung-Liver Connection Explained

Toxicological studies show ozone triggers reactive oxygen species, damaging lung defenses and weakening barriers.
How Chronic Ozone Exposure Causes Organ DamageA study led by scientists from Fudan University shows that chronic ozone exposure disrupts communication between the lungs and liver, triggering widespread organ damage through microbial imbalance.
The findings, published in Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering shed light on the so-called “lung-liver axis” as a critical pathway through which environmental pollutants inflict systemic harm.
From Breathing Trouble to Multi-Organ DamageIn controlled experiments, mice were exposed to ozone at levels similar to those recorded in heavily polluted cities. Within 30 days, they developed marked lung injuries—congestion, inflammation, and weakened antioxidant defenses.
Protective genes like Sod2 and Ucp2 were suppressed, while pro-inflammatory signals Il-1β and Il-18 surged. Tight junction proteins such as Occludin also declined, showing the breakdown of the lung’s barrier integrity.
The lung microbiome underwent a dramatic shift. Diversity fell, beneficial bacteria diminished, and inflammatory microbes multiplied. Researchers found these microbial changes closely linked to altered immune gene expression, amplifying tissue injury.
Silent Strain on the LiverThe damage extended to the liver. Despite stable diets, exposed mice gained less weight and developed necrosis, lipid buildup, and oxidative stress. Lab tests showed elevated aspartate aminotransferase (AST), malondialdehyde (MDA), and iron levels, along with depleted glutathione. Lipidomic analysis pointed to ferroptosis—a destructive, iron-driven form of cell death.
Mediation analysis confirmed that lung injury and microbial dysbiosis were central drivers of these liver abnormalities, firmly establishing the lung-liver axis as a conduit for ozone’s systemic impact.
Broader Implications for Public Health“Ozone has traditionally been viewed as a respiratory hazard, but our work shows its influence reaches much further,” said Dr. Dan Li, corresponding author of the study.
“By altering the lung microbiome, ozone triggers a chain of events that culminates in liver injury and metabolic disruption. Recognizing this pathway is essential to understanding the full scope of ozone’s health risks.”
The study highlights the need for stronger global air quality standards and opens the door to potential interventions. Strategies could include microbial therapies, antioxidants, and policies that reduce ozone emissions.
As ozone levels continue to rise worldwide, the findings serve as a stark reminder: pollutants do not just irritate the lungs—they quietly undermine multiple organs, reshaping how scientists and policymakers must approach air pollution and human health.
