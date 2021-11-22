About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Researchers developed a system to rank the healthiness of foods based on many factors
  • Fruits and vegetables scored the highest, while processed foods were ranked the lowest
  • This system can be used to select foods for a diet based on individual goals.

The development of a new tool by Tufts University researchers in Massachusetts that ranks more than 8,000 foods and beverages in the order of healthiness has made things easier to decide a healthy food.

The new tool is called Food Compass, a new nutrient profiling system that incorporates cutting-edge science on how different characteristics of foods positively or negatively impact health. It took over three years to develop this tool and the findings were reported in the journal Nature Food.

Advertisement

Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst
Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst

"Once you get beyond 'eat your veggies, avoid soda,' the public is pretty confused `1aabout how to identify healthier choices in the grocery store, cafeteria, and restaurant," Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, lead author of the study and dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.

It is important to have a system that rates the vivid variety of foods to guide consumers, policymakers, and even industries towards healthier choices.

How the Food Ranking System Works

A detailed database of 8032 foods was tested and scored the foods in 54 different characteristics and gives a score based on nine factors:
  • Vitamins
  • Minerals
  • Nutrient ratios
  • Food ingredients
  • Additives
  • Processing
  • Fiber/protein
  • Specific lipids
  • Phytochemicals
The system gives the food a score ranging from 1 being the least healthy to 100 being the healthiest. Researchers found that foods that scored 70 or more are good for daily consumption. The ones scoring 31-69 should be eaten in moderation and anything scoring 30 or lower should be consumed minimally.
Advertisement

Instead of categorizing food by just one nutrient, this system factored many nutrients and health features into their system to categorize foods. This is a more concrete guideline for consumers.

Where Foods Ranked

In the Food Compass system:
  • The category that scored the highest was fruits, with an average score of nearly 74.
  • Vegetables had an average score of 69.
  • Legumes, nuts, and seeds with an average score of 68.
  • Eggs, milk, and cheese scored an average of 62, while poultry was in the mid-forties and red meat twenties.
  • The snacks and sweet desserts category had the lowest average score of 16.
  • The average score for sugar-sweetened sodas and energy drinks was 27.6.
  • A skimmed milk cappuccino scored 73 due to the calcium and protein content, plant components, and beneficial antioxidants such as polyphenols that have been linked to the prevention of disease.
  • Among beverages, celery juice was the healthiest drink, scoring 100 due to its antioxidant content. It also contains more potassium and vitamin K, than tomato juice and carrot juice.

Determining What is Healthy

Nutrient density is one of the factors that determine how healthy a food is. It is the ratio of the number of nutrientsto the calorie content.

A food with high nutrient density, such as fruits and vegetables, has many nutrients and fewer calories. A food with low nutrient density, such as soda or candy, has few nutrients and a lot of calories.

Though the system may help people make better choices, it is not perfect. Only a registered dietitian can provide an individualized diet plan to improve food habits and accomplish health goals.

However, as a starting point to making healthier choices, limiting processed foods and focusing on plant-based choices is recommended.

Hence, Food Compass, a publicly available scoring algorithm can provide a refined approach in promoting healthy food choices and guiding consumer behavior, nutrition policy, scientific research, food industry practices, and socially based investment decisions.

References:
  1. Healthy Eating Plate - (https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/healthy-eating-plate/)
  2. Healthy Eating for a Healthy Weight - (https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/healthy_eating/index.html)
  3. Healthy Eating - (https://www.helpguide.org/articles/healthy-eating/healthy-eating.htm)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Plant-Based Diet – Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens
Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens
It is important to teach kids what is healthy eating and how to eat healthy. Healthy eating tips ......
MIND Diet
MIND Diet
MIND diet is a healthy meal plan which is designed to lower the risk of Alzheimer''s disease, ......
What are the Healthy Foods for Pregnant Women?
What are the Healthy Foods for Pregnant Women?
Eating a wide variety of foods ensures that the nutritional needs of both mother and baby are met....
Glycemic Index Calculator
Glycemic Index Calculator
Low GI food helps in managing diabetes and body weight. Check out our GI calculator to chalk out ......
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food produ...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close