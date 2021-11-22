Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst

The development of a new tool by Tufts University researchers in Massachusetts that ranks more than 8,000 foods and beverages in the order of healthiness has made things easier to decide a healthy food.



The new tool is called Food Compass, a new nutrient profiling system that incorporates cutting-edge science on how different characteristics of foods positively or negatively impact health. It took over three years to develop this tool and the findings were reported in the journal Nature Food.