Understand the Mechanism

Effects of Poor Glycemic Control

Severity of COVID-19

Duration Matters

The present studyanalyzed records of ~16,000 type 2 diabetics between 2017 and 2020 with COVID-19 to establish the causal mechanism. Poor glycemic control is observed to create a reaction that allows accumulation of molecules - advanced glycation end-products (AGEs). These molecules further deteriorate the quality of bone over time - former investigation of the study team.The team was set to investigate if longitudinalThis measure was used simultaneously in foreseeing the severity of COVID-19 Asthese may pose as a risk factor for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses as well.The study participants (with type 2 diabetes) were divided into two groups - those with "adequate" longitudinal glycemic control (6 to 9%) and "poor" glycemic control (9% or above) over two to three years.It was found that there was a 48% more chance of ICU (intensive care unit) treatment among those with poor glycemic control. Every 1% increase in HbA1c (longitudinal) was directly linked to a 12% increase in ICU admission.says Deepak Vashishth, corresponding author, professor of biomedical engineering, and director of the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.Moreover, data also suggests thator metformin and insulin combination by 18%, or corticosteroids by 29%.says Wang, who is part of this study at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai.The study thereby emphasizes better control of blood sugars to prevent the severity of COVID-19.Source: Medindia