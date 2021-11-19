Plant-Based Diet – Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine

Highlights:
- Migraine is one of the most debilitating neurological disorders that affect the quality of life
- A new study reveals that severe spells of chronic migraine might be alleviated through a plant-based LIFE diet
- Moreover, the diet provided complete migraine relief in just 3 months
Severe spells of chronic migraine might be eased by adopting a plant-based diet as per a study published in the online journal BMJ Case Reports.
What is Migraine?Migraine (a type of headache) is one of the most prevalent and debilitating neurological disorders. They can be either episodic (< 15 days per month) or chronic (15 or more per month).
‘Nutrient-dense, plant-based LIFE diet that is loaded with dark green leafy vegetables manifests as an assuring remedy against severe attacks of chronic migraine.’
It is characterized by intense throbbing or pulsating pain in the head (generally on one side), that can last for hours to days (4-72 hours) often accompanied by other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, increased sensitivity to light and sound, and at times prodromal auras.
The migraine pain often worsens with movement or activity. It affects more than one in every ten people that is over 1 billion people worldwide.
Case of MigraineThe recommendation was reinforced after witnessing fruitful results in a man who was treated for severe migraine headaches without aura.
Strategies UndertakenMigraine is often implicated with systemic inflammation and oxidative stress. Hence, blood investigations were done to rule out any high levels of systemic inflammation. However, the man had a normal level of beta-carotene (53 µg/dl).
Plant-Based DietAlthough there are many drugs to help prevent or treat migraine attacks, emerging studies highlight the alternative impact of the diet with no significant side effects.
LIFE DietThe man reported a fall of his migraine frequency to just 1 day per month along with a reduction in even length and severity of the attacks. There was also a significant rise in beta-carotene levels, from 53 µg/dl to 92 µg/dl.
LIFE Diet and MigraineThe LIFE diet helped the man stop all his migraine meds. Interestingly, the pain was also less with a relatively shorter duration when trying out certain 'trigger/challenge' foods like iced tea, salmon, or egg whites.
Study LimitationsSince the man was also HIV positive, the authors report that both HIV status and antiretroviral drugs might have been additional triggers for heightened risk of migraines.
Facts on Migraine
- Migraine is the 3rd most prevalent and 6th most disabling ailment globally that attacks 12% of the population including children.
- In America, migraine affects 10% of children, 18% of women, and 6% of men.
- Almost 1.2 million emergency visits in the U.S. are for acute migraine bouts and it affects someone every 10 seconds.
- Migraine ensues most commonly among the age group of 18 to 44 years with 90% of patients having a family history of migraine.
- Although average migraine attacks occur once or twice per month, more than 4 million people experience chronic daily migraines (at least 15 migraine days per month).
- One in every 4 women suffers from migraines in their lives with 85% of chronic migraine patients being women.
- Migraine harms the mental health of 71% of sufferers.
- Despite existing disabilities, headache is underestimated, under-recognized, and under-treated throughout the world.
Source: Medindia
