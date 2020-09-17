by Iswarya on  September 17, 2020 at 11:12 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Use of Nutri-Score Label can Encourage Healthier Food Choices
Eating poor nutritional quality food is linked to higher mortality from all causes and especially from cancer and diseases of the lungs, heart, and digestive system, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal The BMJ today.

Using Nutri-Score front-of-pack label can guide people towards healthier food choices and notify ongoing discussions about making food labeling systems uniform across the European Union.

Each individual product receives a letter and a color code, from dark orange (E), indicating lower nutritional quality, to dark green (A) indicating higher nutritional quality.


Nutri-Score is based on the UK Food Standards Agency nutrient profiling system (FSAm-NPS). It ranks the nutritional quality of food products based on their content in energy, sugar, saturated fats, sodium, protein, fibers and fruits, and vegetables, but more data was required before it can be widely achieved.

So an international investigation team set out to find out if the Food Standards Agency nutrient profiling system (FSAm-NPS) is linked to mortality.

Around 501,594 adults (average age 52 years) from ten European countries took part in the study. Questionnaires were used to evaluate their usual dietary intakes, and an FSAm-NPS index was calculated for each person based on the nutritional quality of food consumed.

Participants of the study were tracked for an average of 17 years and found that those with a higher dietary index score revealed an increased risk of all-cause mortality as well as death from cancer and diseases of the respiratory, circulatory, and digestive systems.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Traffic Light-coded Food Labels Encourage People to Control Total Calorie Intake
Using traffic light-coded food labels, which reveal the amount of fat, salt and sugar an item contains, helps people eat right and maintain healthy weight.
READ MORE
Front-of-Package Food Labels Encourage Healthier Eating: Study
Nutrition labels on front of food packaging can promote healthier food choices, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Diners Choice: Food Labelled as "Small"
A new study led by an Indian origin researcher has found that Diners eat more if food is labelled as "small" - even if the meal is actually bigger.
READ MORE
Food Labels Nudge Diners to Make Healthier Food Choices: Cornell Study
Putting calories and fat content on the label on various foods purchased produces a 7% reduction of mean total calories and total fat purchased per week.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
READ MORE
Top Food for Dieters
A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements