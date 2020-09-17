Use of Nutri-Score Label can Encourage Healthier Food Choices

‘Nutri-Score is a front-of-pack nutritional label that rates food according to their nutritional quality. ’

Nutri-Score is based on the UK Food Standards Agency nutrient profiling system (FSAm-NPS). It ranks the nutritional quality of food products based on their content in energy, sugar, saturated fats, sodium, protein, fibers and fruits, and vegetables, but more data was required before it can be widely achieved.So an international investigation team set out to find out if the Food Standards Agency nutrient profiling system (FSAm-NPS) is linked to mortality.Around 501,594 adults (average age 52 years) from ten European countries took part in the study. Questionnaires were used to evaluate their usual dietary intakes, and an FSAm-NPS index was calculated for each person based on the nutritional quality of food consumed.Participants of the study were tracked for an average of 17 years and found that those with a higher dietary index score revealed an increased risk of all-cause mortality as well as death from cancer and diseases of the respiratory, circulatory, and digestive systems.Source: Medindia