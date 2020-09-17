by Angela Mohan on  September 17, 2020 at 11:54 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Kids Using Steroids are at Raised Risk Of Diabetes, Hypertension
Children who take oral steroids to treat autoimmune diseases and asthma are at an increased risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, and blood clots, according to Rutgers study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

The study examined the records of 933,000 US children from ages 1 to 18 with or without autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, juvenile arthritis or psoriasis and asthma.

"The rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and blood clots from oral steroids have been studied in large populations of adults. However, there are reasons to think these findings might be different in children, who not only tend to take steroids differently than adults but also have much lower baseline risks of developing these same cardiovascular and metabolic conditions.


This study allowed us to put numbers on the association between oral steroids and rare, but potentially serious, complications in children," said study author Daniel Horton, an assistant professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Among the complications studied, high blood pressure occurred most commonly with steroid treatment. All of these complications were more common among children with autoimmune diseases, independent of the steroid effect.

"While children receiving high-dose steroids were at substantially higher risk for developing diabetes, high blood pressure or blood clots relative to children not taking these medicines, the absolute risks of these complications were still small.

The vast majority of children taking brief courses of steroids for conditions such as asthma, for instance, will not experience these complications," Horton said.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Are Steroids Bad For You?
Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, without prescription. Most steroids have severe side effects hence, these must be taken under strict medical supervision.
READ MORE
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline – pumping performances but they also reflect a saga of condemnation and shame.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

High Blood PressureCannabisHeight and Weight-KidsDrug AbuseDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer DiseasesQuiz on HypertensionAnabolic Steroids