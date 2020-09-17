Kids Using Steroids are at Raised Risk Of Diabetes, Hypertension

Children who take oral steroids to treat autoimmune diseases and asthma are at an increased risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, and blood clots, according to Rutgers study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.



The study examined the records of 933,000 US children from ages 1 to 18 with or without autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, juvenile arthritis or psoriasis and asthma.

‘High blood pressure occurred most commonly with steroid treatment among kids with autoimmune diseases and asthma.’

Read More..





Among the complications studied, high blood pressure occurred most commonly with steroid treatment. All of these complications were more common among children with autoimmune diseases, independent of the steroid effect.



"While children receiving high-dose steroids were at substantially higher risk for developing diabetes, high blood pressure or blood clots relative to children not taking these medicines, the absolute risks of these complications were still small.



The vast majority of children taking brief courses of steroids for conditions such as asthma, for instance, will not experience these complications," Horton said.







Source: Eurekalert This study allowed us to put numbers on the association between oral steroids and rare, but potentially serious, complications in children," said study author Daniel Horton, an assistant professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.Among the complications studied, high blood pressure occurred most commonly with steroid treatment. All of these complications were more common among children with autoimmune diseases, independent of the steroid effect."While children receiving high-dose steroids were at substantially higher risk for developing diabetes, high blood pressure or blood clots relative to children not taking these medicines, the absolute risks of these complications were still small.The vast majority of children taking brief courses of steroids for conditions such as asthma, for instance, will not experience these complications," Horton said.Source: Eurekalert

"The rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and blood clots from oral steroids have been studied in large populations of adults. However, there are reasons to think these findings might be different in children, who not only tend to take steroids differently than adults but also have much lower baseline risks of developing these same cardiovascular and metabolic conditions.