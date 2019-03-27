Global Food Policy Report 2019: Emphasis on Improving Rural Life

The 2019 Global Food Policy Report (GFPR) has been published by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), USA

The GFPR focuses on rural revitalization through all-round rural development

It could reduce poverty and hunger by improving the quality of rural life

The 2019 Global Food Policy Report (GFPR) highlights that with regard to food security, rural populations across the globe are bearing the brunt of the burden. In fact, rural areas are facing a serious crisis due to increasing food shortages, malnutrition, persistent poverty, poor economic conditions, coupled with environmental degradation. This is likely to severely hamper the progress towards achieving the, as well as targets for halting climate change and ensuring food security for the masses across the globe.