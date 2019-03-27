Unmutated Form of P53 Protein is the Key to Cancer Prevention

Highlights:
- p53 is the tumor suppressor oncogene
protecting the genome from cellular stress and playing a role in cancer
- When mutated, p53 switches from serving as
a protection against cancer to causing aggressive cancers
- This dual nature of p53 has been puzzling scientists and
there was much to be understood about the molecular mechanisms governing
its stability and function
- An enzyme regulator
(PIPK1-alpha and its lipid messenger PIP2) of ,which plays a role
in cancer was discovered. However, eliminating the mutated form of p53 can prevent cancers
P53 is the tumor suppressor oncogene protecting the genome
from cellular stress and playing a role in cancer. This gene usually guards the
genome and plays a major role in repairing DNA damage caused by ultraviolet
radiation and chemicals. However, when mutated, p53 switches from serving as a
protection against cancer to causing aggressive cancers
When this gene becomes mutated, the protein becomes stable
and abundant accumulating in the nucleus of cells thereby causing cancer. This dual nature of p53
has been puzzling
scientists and there was much to be understood about the molecular mechanisms
governing its stability and function.
Scientists Find Key to Common Cancer Pathway
The
research
team at the University of Wisconsin, Madison led by cancer scientists Richard
A. Anderson and Vincent Cyrns reported the discovery of an enzyme regulator
(PIPK1-alpha and its lipid messenger PIP2) of p53 which
plays a role in cancer
. This enzyme is a nuclear phosphoinositide kinase
complex.
The
research
team found
that when cell stress occurs either due to DNA damage or any other cause, the
enzyme gravitates towards p53 and produces PIP2 which also binds to it and
thereby, creates interaction
between p53 and molecules called small heat shock proteins.
Professor
Cyrns said
that small
heat shock proteins are good at stabilizing proteins and this type of strong
binding with p53 activates its cancer-causing role.
The
study also demonstrated that interrupting the PIP2 enzyme pathway can prevent
mutant p53 from accumulating and causing damage. Professor Anderson said that eliminating the mutated
form of p53 can prevent cancers.
Cryns
says that despite p53 being one of the most frequently mutated genes causing
cancer, they still did not have any drug that targeted it.
Future
Research Plans
The
research
team is now
on to discovering inhibitors for PIPK1-alpha which could be used to treat
tumors caused by p53 mutations. They hope to find methods to block the kinase
or other molecules that bind p53 and lead to accumulation of the protein in the
cell nucleus.
The
study was published in Nature Cell Biology
Source: Medindia