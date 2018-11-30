India Ranks Third In Having Stunted Children Under The Age Five: Report

Font : A- A+



According to the Global Nutrition Report, India has been found to be home to a third of the world's stunted children population. Even though Stunting among children under five has fallen globally from 32.6 percent in 2000 to 22.2 percent in 2017, India stills shares the burden at the third place right after Nigeria and Pakistan.

India Ranks Third In Having Stunted Children Under The Age Five: Report



The report released on Thursday states that India tops the list of countries, with 46.6 million stunted children, followed by Nigeria with 13.9 million and Pakistan with 10.7 million.



‘India holds almost a third of the world's burden for stunting because India is believed to be very diverse from state to state, explains the author.’ For the study, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) used district-level aggregate data from the 2015-2016 National and Family Health Survey (NFHS) covering 601,509 households in 604 districts in India to understand the causes of the spatial variation.



"India holds almost a third (31 percent) of the world's burden for stunting, and because India is so diverse from state to state, it is important to understand how and why stunting prevalence differs. Researchers used mapping and descriptive analyses to understand spatial differences in the distribution of stunting," the report said.



The mapping showed that stunting varies greatly from district to district (12.4 percent to 65.1 percent), with 239 of the 604 districts having stunting levels above 40 percent.



The three countries with the most children who are wasted are almost the same ones - India (25.5 million) and Nigeria (3.4 million) but also Indonesia (3.3 million), the report suggested.



Using regression decomposition models, the study compared districts with low (less than 20 percent) versus high (more than 40 percent) burdens of stunting and explained over 70 percent of the difference between high and low-stunting districts.



The study found that factors such as women's low Body Mass Index (BMI) accounted for 19 percent of the difference between the low versus high-burden districts. Other influential gender-related factors included maternal education (accounted for 12 percent), age at marriage (7 percent) and antenatal care (6 percent).



Children's diets (9 percent), assets (7 percent), open defecation (7 percent) and household size (5 percent) were also important factors.



"India's national nutrition strategy - which is focused on addressing district-specific factors - draws on analyses such as these along with district-specific nutrition profiles to enable diagnostic work and policy action to reduce inequalities and childhood stunting," the report noted.



"The figures call for immediate action. Malnutrition is responsible for more ill-health than any other cause. The health consequences of overweight and obesity contribute to an estimated four million deaths, while undernutrition explains around 45 percent of deaths among children under five," said Corinna Hawkes, co-chair of the Report and Director of the Centre for Food Policy.



Source: IANS The report released on Thursday states that India tops the list of countries, with 46.6 million stunted children, followed by Nigeria with 13.9 million and Pakistan with 10.7 million.For the study, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) used district-level aggregate data from the 2015-2016 National and Family Health Survey (NFHS) covering 601,509 households in 604 districts in India to understand the causes of the spatial variation."India holds almost a third (31 percent) of the world's burden for stunting, and because India is so diverse from state to state, it is important to understand how and why stunting prevalence differs. Researchers used mapping and descriptive analyses to understand spatial differences in the distribution of stunting," the report said.The mapping showed that stunting varies greatly from district to district (12.4 percent to 65.1 percent), with 239 of the 604 districts having stunting levels above 40 percent.The three countries with the most children who are wasted are almost the same ones - India (25.5 million) and Nigeria (3.4 million) but also Indonesia (3.3 million), the report suggested.Using regression decomposition models, the study compared districts with low (less than 20 percent) versus high (more than 40 percent) burdens of stunting and explained over 70 percent of the difference between high and low-stunting districts.The study found that factors such as women's low Body Mass Index (BMI) accounted for 19 percent of the difference between the low versus high-burden districts. Other influential gender-related factors included maternal education (accounted for 12 percent), age at marriage (7 percent) and antenatal care (6 percent).Children's diets (9 percent), assets (7 percent), open defecation (7 percent) and household size (5 percent) were also important factors."India's national nutrition strategy - which is focused on addressing district-specific factors - draws on analyses such as these along with district-specific nutrition profiles to enable diagnostic work and policy action to reduce inequalities and childhood stunting," the report noted."The figures call for immediate action. Malnutrition is responsible for more ill-health than any other cause. The health consequences of overweight and obesity contribute to an estimated four million deaths, while undernutrition explains around 45 percent of deaths among children under five," said Corinna Hawkes, co-chair of the Report and Director of the Centre for Food Policy.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: