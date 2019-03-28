Smartphones and Tablets can Diagnose and Treat Arrhythmias

Highlights
:
- Real-time 3D simulation of heart electrical activity can now be done
on high-end smartphones or
tablet computers using software and graphics processing chips that are
designed to run on common internet browsers such as Google Chrome and
Firefox
- Until recently,
3D simulation of heart activity involving the interaction of millions of heart cells could only be done on
powerful clusters of computers or supercomputers
- New simulation
tool can be used by clinicians to diagnose and treat complex and serious
rhythm disturbances of the heart and even individualize treatment to suit
each patient
Novel web tool enables real-time 3D modeling of the
electrical activity of heart on tablets and high-end
smartphones,
which can be used by clinicians to diagnose and treat serious
heart arrhythmias, according to a recent study conducted at Georgia Tech and
Rochester Institute of Technology.
The
study was sponsored by the National Science Foundation and National Institutes
of Health and appears in the journal Science Advances
.
‘Till date, real-time 3D simulation of the electrical activity of the heart involving the interaction of millions of heart cells could only be done on powerful clusters of computers or even supercomputers. In the newly developed simulation tool, graphic processing chips and software has been used that work on less costly computers and high-end smartphones. This helps provide a similar 3D or real-time simulation of the electrical activity of the heart that could be used by clinicians to diagnose and treat patients with arrhythmias.’
How Does the
Web Tool Work?
"Over
the past several years, GPUs have become really powerful,"
- The web tool developed by the study
team uses Web Graphics Library (WebGL 2.0)
and can work on most of the operating systems,ex: Windows, Mac
(Apple OS) and Linux
- WebGLis a software application that enables program
developers to display interactive and real-time 3D graphics in the web browser. WebGLfinds
several applications including interactive mobile and computer games,
music videos, data visualization, 3D design environments, 3D modeling of
space and objects, art, and plotting complex mathematical functions
- The creation of
3D and interactive computer graphics is done through graphics
processing units (GPUs)
developed to display graphics and videos. With the rising popularity of
interactive and 3D video games, the versatility and scope of the GPUs has reached a new level
to enable processing of multiple tasks simultaneously and to improve
user/gaming experience
- High-end smartphones contain up
to 900
GPU cores, while laptop or desktop computers
may contain more than 5,000
GPUs. Every single GPU core can simultaneously process
simulation data and the multiple parallel processing
enhances the quality of the display
- Thus,
the team has
harnessed the power of the GPUs to enable 3D simulation of the heart activity on tablets and
smartphones
Fenton said. "Each one has
multiple processors, so you can run problems in parallel like a supercomputer
does. As many as 40 or 50 differential equations must be calculated for each
cell, and we need to understand how millions of cells interact. I was surprised
that even a cell phone may have enough GPU cores to run these
simulations."
- However, the team had to overcome a
hurdle of sorts. Normally, the software for
GPUs differs according to the manufacturer and the type of chip used. To
enable the graphics and simulations to run on any device, Research
Scientist Abouzar Kaboudian
developed programs in WebGL that work on most of the common browsers such as Windows and Mac.
Through the browser, the graphic tools can run the simulations on a
variety of tablets, phones and computers without the need to install new
software.
Scope and Merits of the
Graphics Simulation Tool
- Resources that
were previously only available to a select few would now be accessible to
many more persons
- The tool can improve arrhythmia treatments beyond what is available currently, such as drugs and implantable devices and improve patient outcome
- Doctors can use
the tool on tablet computers to diagnose and treat patients
Elizabeth
Cherry, a professor of mathematics at Rochester Institute of Technology and one
of the project scientists, said: "We could see applications in the clinic that could
individualize treatments on the basis of their specific heart geometries. We
could actually test possible therapies to see what would work for each
patient."
- The tool can also be applied for 3D
simulations in other areas including chemical reactions, geophysical
forces, fluid flow, and crystal growth.
- With a device such as a tablet or a
computer and access to internet, any simulation can be run on the device
at an accelerated rate due to the program library developed by the team
- The cost of the simulation tool is a
fraction of the cost of using supercomputers or computer clusters and
makes the tool more accessible and affordable
Summary
New web tool allows real-time simulation of heart
activity on any device such as high-end smartphones or tablets and
can be used by doctors to provide personalized treatment to patients with
serious arrhythmias for a better outcome.
References :
- Using Smartphones and Laptops to Simulate Deadly Heart Arrhythmias - (http://www.rh.gatech.edu/news/619757/using-smartphones-and-laptops-simulate-deadly-heart-arrhythmias)
Source: Medindia