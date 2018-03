Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables

With the increase in population in the world, there is an increased requirement for all the commodities necessary to sustain life. Food is one of these essential commodities.Most modern agricultural techniques have stripped away almost all of the nutrients from the soil in which the food we eat grows.This occurs because the chemicals and methods used to grow crops faster leads to the inability of the crop to absorb nutrients from the soil or synthesize nutrients on their own.There is a different outcome when organic farming is followed. The absence of synthetic fertilizers puts pressure on the plants to produce more phytochemicals, which are responsible for increasing the nutritional value of the produce.However, there are some simple ways to ensure that you choose and eat foods, which have good nutrient compositions – The brighter the colour of the fruit or vegetable , the higher the content of healthy phytochemicals.– Plants do not have an endless supply of nutrients that they can pass on to their produce. Choosing smaller produce will ensure nutrient density.– Some foods contain compounds, which influence the absorption of nutrients from another food. For example, avocados – Vegetables release nutrients at varying degrees when subject to cooking. For example,when sautéed or roasted while– Buying different-coloured vegetables widens the range of phytochemicals you consume and this increases nutrient levels in the body.– Eating fruits and vegetables within a week of purchasing them will prevent nutrient losses.– As much as possible, try and consume fruits and vegetables whole.Saying that the vegetables and fruits you eat these days have very little nutrition in them – especially compared to the unhealthier fast food that is available is farfetched. But,Although this is disheartening, it is essential to take steps to ensure that the right food is eaten in the right quantity to ensure good health and nutrition.