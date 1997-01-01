Drugs for Tennis Elbow

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain.
It helps to relieve:
• Tenderness, stiffness, and inflammation due to osteoarthritis
, rheumatoid arthritis
, and ankylosing spondylitis
.
• Musculoskeletal pain due to sprains
, strains or other causes.
• Migraine
headache and other types of headache.
• Painful menstrual cramps.
• Pre and post-operative pain.
• Pain due to kidney stones
and gallstones
.
Diclofenac works by blocking the effects of the cyclo-oxygenase enzyme thereby reducing the synthesis of prostaglandins, which are responsible for causing pain and inflammation.