List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Pemphigus. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Pemphigus

Azathioprine Azathioprine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of rejection kidney transplantation. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune diseases. Trade Names : More...

Ciclosporin Ciclosporin is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for rejection of organ during transplantation. Trade Names : More...

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines. Trade Names : More...

Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders. Trade Names :