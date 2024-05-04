About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Varied Long COVID Symptoms in Children Across Ages

by Colleen Fleiss on May 4 2024 2:27 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Varied Long COVID Symptoms in Children Across Ages
Long COVID manifests differently in children across different age groups, presenting a complex spectrum of symptoms that demand attention and understanding. From infants to school-going children and adolescents, each demographic grapples with its unique set of challenges stemming from this lingering condition.
Low energy, tiredness, headaches, body, muscle, and joint pains, lightheadedness or dizziness, trouble concentrating or focusing; and gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and vomiting, were commonly found among school-age children, adolescents, and young adults with a history of a Covid-19 infection.

Can Long COVID Cause Cognitive Slowing?
Can Long COVID Cause Cognitive Slowing?
Delve into the association of long COVID and the development of cognitive decline, independent of other mental health issues.

Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 on Children's Mental Health

Researchers at the New York University in the US, surveyed 7,229 caregivers and children, 75 percent of whom had reported having had a COVID-19 infection. The school-age children reported more prolonged phobias or fears of specific things and school refusal, while adolescents noted more fears of crowds or enclosed spaces and panic attacks.

Adolescents and young adults also reported changes in smell or taste, while chest pain and palpitations were more common in young adults, but not in the younger age groups. Further, poor appetite, trouble sleeping, and fussiness, and prolonged respiratory symptoms like stuffy nose and cough were seen majorly among young children between birth and 5-years-old.

"These findings underscore the importance of characterizing Long Covid in children while researchers are still discovering the long-term effects of Covid-19 infection in this age group," said Rachel Gross, Associate Professor of pediatrics and population health at the University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

Immunotherapy to Target Both Long COVID & Fatigue Syndrome
Immunotherapy to Target Both Long COVID & Fatigue Syndrome
Discover the immuno-pathophysiological similarities between long COVID and fatigue syndrome. Learn more about immunotherapy addressing both conditions.
"This research is important because clinicians can appropriately diagnose and treat Long Covid when they better understand how different age groups are affected by the condition." The findings will be presented at the ongoing Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2024 Meeting, in Toronto, Canada.

Reference:
  1. Spectrum of Clinical Symptoms Identified as Long COVID from Infancy Through Young Adulthood - (https://www.pas-meeting.org/)
Source-IANS
SARS-CoV-2's Impact on Dopamine Neurons and Long COVID
SARS-CoV-2's Impact on Dopamine Neurons and Long COVID
A recent study could provide insights into the neurological symptoms linked to long Covid, including brain fog, lethargy, and depression.
Origins of Cell Damage in Long COVID Uncovered
Origins of Cell Damage in Long COVID Uncovered
In persistent long COVID, elevated blood levels signal damage to various cells—red blood cells, platelets, and blood vessels.

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement