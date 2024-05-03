Gender Disparities in Health: Study Calls for Gender-Responsive Healthcare

A recent global study published in Lancet Public Health reveals significant disparities in health outcomes between men and women, shedding light on the need for gender-responsive approaches to healthcare (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Lancet Public Health: Global study reveals stark differences between females and males in major causes of disease burden, underscoring the need for gender-responsive approaches to health
Differential Health Burdens Across GendersThe study, drawing data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021, compares the cumulative impact of illness and premature death on total life years lost. It identifies distinct patterns across genders in the prevalence and impact of various health conditions over the past three decades.
‘Did You Know?Musculoskeletal conditions, mental health disorders, and headache disorders emerge as more prevalent among women. Although these conditions are often non-fatal, they lead to prolonged periods of poor health. With women typically outliving men, they endure higher levels of illness and disability throughout their lives.
Conversely, men are disproportionately affected by Covid-19, road injuries, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory ailments, and liver diseases, contributing to their premature mortality rates.
According to Luisa Sorio Flor from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, various biological and social factors influence health outcomes differently for males and females. These factors accumulate over time, shaping distinct health trajectories across genders and regions.
Urgent Need for Gender-Informed Healthcare StrategiesDr. Luisa emphasizes the necessity of designing, implementing, and evaluating healthcare interventions that account for sex and gender differences. Such approaches should aim to prevent and treat major health conditions from an early age and across diverse populations.
Certain health conditions, such as ischemic heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic kidney disease, exhibit gender differences that manifest early in life and escalate over time. Notably, Covid-19 disproportionately affects men, underscoring the profound impact of sex differences on health outcomes.
The Lancet study underscores the imperative of adopting gender-responsive healthcare approaches to address the divergent health needs of men and women. By recognizing and addressing the unique factors influencing health outcomes across genders, healthcare systems can strive towards greater equity and improved health outcomes for all.
- The Lancet Public Health: Global study reveals stark differences between females and males in major causes of disease burden, underscoring the need for gender-responsive approaches to health - (https://www.healthdata.org/news-events/newsroom/news-releases/lancet-public-health-global-study-reveals-stark-differences)
Source-IANS