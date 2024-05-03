About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Urgent Alert: Health Experts Warn of Sudden Heart Attacks, Claiming Lives in India

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on May 3 2024 3:02 PM

Health professionals issue urgent warning following the tragic deaths of four individuals within a 24-hour period, emphasizing the need for precautionary measures before engaging in physical exercise (1 Trusted Source
Doctors have warned gym goers that sudden heart attacks are the least likely cause of death. 4 in 24 hours

Go to source).

Pre-Exercise Evaluation Crucial for Gym Enthusiasts

Experts stress the importance of thorough medical evaluation before initiating workout routines, particularly for individuals in their mid-30s and 40s, to identify potential risk factors such as coronary artery disease, diabetes, and hypertension.

Preventing Gym Attacks: Exercise Smart, Protect Your Heart
While these recent gym-related deaths are indeed distressing, they can also serve as a catalyst for positive change within the fitness community.
Doctors advise a gradual approach to exercise, starting with shorter durations and gradually increasing intensity levels based on individual tolerance levels, to mitigate the risk of sudden heart complications.

Lifestyle Factors Contribute to Rising Heart Attack Cases

Unhealthy lifestyle choices, including tobacco smoking and excessive consumption of salt, sugar, and junk food, are identified as major contributors to the increasing prevalence of heart attacks in the country.

The surge in heart attack cases post-Covid-19 pandemic raises concerns about the potential impact of the virus and related vaccines as risk factors, prompting further investigation into associated health risks.

Lack of Exercise Can Lead to Instant Death from Heart Attack
Study shows that a sedentary lifestyle can lead to instant death after a heart attack compared to an active lifestyle.
Reports linking certain COVID-19 vaccines to an increased risk of blood clots underscore the potential connection between such complications and heart attacks, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and precautionary measures.

Recent incidents, including fatalities during festive events and while riding a bike, serve as stark reminders of the unpredictable nature of heart attacks and the importance of preventive healthcare measures.

Tai Chi as Exercise Option for Patients With Heart Disease
Tai chi holds promise as exercise option for patients with coronary heart disease at cardiac rehab who quit exercise after heart attack.
The tragic occurrences necessitate increased public awareness regarding the importance of regular health check-ups, lifestyle modifications, and adherence to medical advice to mitigate the risk of sudden cardiac events.

Reference:
  1. Doctors have warned gym goers that sudden heart attacks are the least likely cause of death. 4 in 24 hours - (https://www.theindiancommunity.org/news/doctors-have-warned-gym-goers-that-sudden-heart-attacks-are-the-least-likely-cause-of-death-4-in-24-hours.25669/)

Source-Eurekalert
Yoga Or Aerobic Exercise? Which Can Improve Heart Disease Risk Factors?
Yoga, as well as aerobic exercise, reduce blood pressure levels, BMI and cholesterol levels in obese diabetic adults with heart disease.

