Urgent Alert: Health Experts Warn of Sudden Heart Attacks, Claiming Lives in India

Doctors have warned gym goers that sudden heart attacks are the least likely cause of death. 4 in 24 hours
Pre-Exercise Evaluation Crucial for Gym EnthusiastsExperts stress the importance of thorough medical evaluation before initiating workout routines, particularly for individuals in their mid-30s and 40s, to identify potential risk factors such as coronary artery disease, diabetes, and hypertension.
'Did You Know?Doctors advise a gradual approach to exercise, starting with shorter durations and gradually increasing intensity levels based on individual tolerance levels, to mitigate the risk of sudden heart complications.
Reports tie certain Covid vaccines to blood clots, heightening heart attack risks.
Lifestyle Factors Contribute to Rising Heart Attack CasesUnhealthy lifestyle choices, including tobacco smoking and excessive consumption of salt, sugar, and junk food, are identified as major contributors to the increasing prevalence of heart attacks in the country.
The surge in heart attack cases post-Covid-19 pandemic raises concerns about the potential impact of the virus and related vaccines as risk factors, prompting further investigation into associated health risks.
Reports linking certain COVID-19 vaccines to an increased risk of blood clots underscore the potential connection between such complications and heart attacks, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and precautionary measures.
Recent incidents, including fatalities during festive events and while riding a bike, serve as stark reminders of the unpredictable nature of heart attacks and the importance of preventive healthcare measures.
