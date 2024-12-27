New Treatment for Infertility in Men With Klinefelter Syndrome

New research uncovers potential treatment for Klinefelter syndrome infertility, highlighting molecular mechanisms and using TGF-β inhibitors to aid sperm production.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

How the extra X chromosome impairs the development of male fetal germ cells



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you know

Klinefelter syndrome is also known as 47, XXY when a male has an extra X chromosome. #infertility #geneticdisorder #medindia ’

Klinefelter syndrome is also known as 47, XXY when a male has an extra X chromosome. #infertility #geneticdisorder #medindia ’

Why Klinefelter's Syndrome Causes Infertility

New Treatment for Klinefelter's Syndrome Infertility

Advertisement

How the extra X chromosome impairs the development of male fetal germ cells - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08104-6)