Testosterone Therapy Nearly Halves Mortality for Men With Klinefelter Syndrome

Testosterone therapy significantly reduces mortality in men with Klinefelter syndrome, potentially saving lives and influencing future treatment guidelines.

Klinefelter Syndrome, first identified by Dr. Henry Klinefelter in the 1940s, affects about 1 in 500 male births. Yet, surprisingly, only 25% of those with the condition are diagnosed, often not until adulthood! #medindia # klinefeltersyndrome #rarediseases’