Prostate Cancer: Are Genomic Tests the Future of Risk Assessment?

Genomic tests show potential in prostate cancer treatment decisions, but more data is needed on their effectiveness and impact on diverse populations.

Unlike most cancers, lifestyle choices like diet and smoking aren't strongly linked to prostate cancer. Family history is the biggest risk factor. #medindia #prostate #cancer #lifestyle’

Challenges in Determining the Right Prostate Cancer Treatment

Genomic Tests for Tumor Aggressiveness in Prostate Cancer

Impact of Genomic Testing on Treatment Decisions

Variation in Risk Reclassification Across Genomic Test Types

Need for Well-Designed Trials on Genomic Tests in Prostate Cancer

Impact of Genomic Classifiers on Risk Stratification and Treatment Intensity in Patients With Localized Prostate Cancer: A Systematic Review - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-24-00700)