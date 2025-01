Prostate Cancer: Are Genomic Tests the Future of Risk Assessment?

Genomic tests show potential in prostate cancer treatment decisions, but more data is needed on their effectiveness and impact on diverse populations.

Unlike most cancers, lifestyle choices like diet and smoking aren't strongly linked to prostate cancer. Family history is the biggest risk factor. #medindia #prostate #cancer #lifestyle’

A systematic review concluded that whilecould affect risk classifications or treatment choices for patients with localized prostate cancer (PCa), more research is needed on their cost-effectiveness, clinical utility, and their effects on racial and ethnic groups,. The study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine ().Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, with cases ranging from barely noticeable to highly aggressive ones requiring serious treatment. Determiningremains a significant challenge. Traditionally, clinicians rely on tools like the NCCN guidelines, which assess tumor stage, PSA levels, and Gleason grades. However, theseand can sometimes lead to overtreatment or undertreatment.Tests like Decipher by Veracyte, Prolaris by Myriad Genetics, and Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score (GPS) by MDx offer a, potentially catching things that clinical tools might miss. Despite the potential of these tests, their use in clinical practice is inconsistent due to conflicting guidelines.Researchers from the Department of Veterans Affairs reviewed 19 studies to assess the impact of theseon risk stratification and treatment decisions for localized prostate cancer. The researchers analyzed test type, quality, population characteristics, risk reclassification and recommended and/or received treatment intensity and found that in low risk of bias observational studies, most patients with low or very low baseline risk did not see an increase in risk classification after GC testing.This pattern differed across GC test types, however, with GPS-based studies finding 0% - 11.9% of patients were reclassified to a higher risk category versus Decipher-based studies finding 12.8% to 17.1% reclassified to a higher risk category. In a randomized trial, reclassification to higher risk was more prevalent than in the observational studies examined. Observational studies indicated that GC testing often led to more patients opting for conservative management options like active surveillance.The researchers note that the differences in results from observational and randomized trials emphasize the need for well-designed trials evaluating the impact of GC tests in management of PCa to inform patient-clinician decision-making.Source-Eurekalert