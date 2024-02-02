Can Long COVID Cause Cognitive Slowing?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Long COVID is associated with severe cognitive slowing: a multicentre cross-sectional study



Persistent Cognitive Impairments Found in Long COVID Cases, Independent of Mental Health Factors



People who had long COVID or post-COVID-19 conditions (PCC) experience a wide range of chronic cognitive symptoms for months or years, compared to age-matched healthy persons who previously had symptomatic COVID-19 but did not manifest long COVID. These findings were published in the journal)."This might be an important factor contributing to some of the cognitive impairments reported in patients with PCC," said researchers from the University of Oxford. To examine cognitive slowing, patients with PCC completed two short web-based cognitive tasks, Simple Reaction Time (SRT) and Number Vigilance Test (NVT).About 270 patients diagnosed with PCC at two different clinics in the UK and Germany were compared to two control groups -- individuals who contracted COVID-19 before but did not experience PCC after recovery (No-PCC group) and uninfected individuals (No-COVID group).The results showed cognitive slowing was evident even on a 30-sec task measuring SRT, with patients with PCC responding to stimuli about 3 standard deviations slower than healthy controls.indicating a high prevalence of cognitive slowing in PCC.Furthermore, cognitive slowing on the SRT was highly correlated with the poor performance of patients with PCC on the NVT measure of sustained attention.There was not a significant correlation between the severity of mental health symptoms and chronic post-COVID cognitive deficit. "The present study reported a significant psychomotor slowing in individuals diagnosed with PCC," the authors said. "This might be an important factor contributing to some of the cognitive impairments reported in patients with PCC."Source-IANS