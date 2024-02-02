Castor Oil - A Natural Remedy for Dry-Eye Disease

How much can castor oil improve dry eye and eyelash crusting?



Castor Oil's Potential in Treating Blepharitis & Alleviating Dry Eye Symptoms



Castor oil can be used as a safe, effective, and natural alternative treatment for dry-eye disease, reveal researchers at the University of Auckland following a successful pilot study ().While exact figures aren’t available for New Zealand, in Australia, it is estimated that dry-eye disease affects around 58 percent of the population aged over 50. Advancing age, menopause, increased screen time, and contact lens wear are just some of the risk factors for developing dry eye disease.“Currently, patients are left grappling with symptoms of dryness, grittiness and, in some cases, watery eyes that feel uncomfortable impacting on their quality of life and work productivity,” says doctoral candidate and lead clinical investigator Catherine Jennings.Current treatments, such as antibacterials and anti-inflammatories, are generally unsuitable for long-term use, due to significant side effects and potential for antimicrobial resistance. “Often patients are left feeling helpless when attempting to manage a chronic condition,” Jennings says.The current trial is of a product containing cold-pressed castor oil enhanced with mānuka and kanuka oils applied using a rollerball attached to a small glass bottle. “The previous pilot study, conducted by our research team, was unique in its use of castor oil in such an application on the eyelids, with the product not known to be used anywhere else in the world for treating blepharitis,” says Jennings.Castor oil comes from a flowering tropical or subtropical shrub from the species. It has been used therapeutically for millenia, including more recently in eye cosmetics and eye makeup removers.In the pilot study, 26 patients with blepharitis were treated with cold-pressed castor oil over four weeks. They had measurable improvements in symptoms, such asBuilding on the success of the pilot study, the research team is now engaged in a more extensive double-blinded, randomized, and placebo-controlled study. They are aiming to recruit 92 participants and generate robust scientific evidence for clinicians. The ultimate goal is to sustainably improve the quality of life for this large group of patients using a natural, safe, and effective product, principal investigator Professor Jennifer Craig says.“My hope is this study will produce evidence-based guidance for clinicians with regard to offering castor oil as a possible management option for patients suffering from blepharitis, so they continue to enjoy a great quality of life, read the books they love, be productive in their work environment and enjoy other visual hobbies.”Source-Eurekalert