Castor Oil - A Natural Remedy for Dry-Eye Disease

Castor Oil's Potential in Treating Blepharitis & Alleviating Dry Eye SymptomsWhile exact figures aren’t available for New Zealand, in Australia, it is estimated that dry-eye disease affects around 58 percent of the population aged over 50. Advancing age, menopause, increased screen time, and contact lens wear are just some of the risk factors for developing dry eye disease. Blepharitis is the most common cause of dry-eye disease, accounting for more than 80 percent of cases. It is a chronic condition with no known cure.
'Castor oil is a natural product that could offer a safe, effective, and easy-to-use alternative to existing therapies for dry-eye disease. #castoroil #eyelashcrusting #dryeyedisease #medindia '"Currently, patients are left grappling with symptoms of dryness, grittiness and, in some cases, watery eyes that feel uncomfortable impacting on their quality of life and work productivity," says doctoral candidate and lead clinical investigator Catherine Jennings.
Current treatments, such as antibacterials and anti-inflammatories, are generally unsuitable for long-term use, due to significant side effects and potential for antimicrobial resistance. “Often patients are left feeling helpless when attempting to manage a chronic condition,” Jennings says.
The current trial is of a product containing cold-pressed castor oil enhanced with mānuka and kanuka oils applied using a rollerball attached to a small glass bottle. “The previous pilot study, conducted by our research team, was unique in its use of castor oil in such an application on the eyelids, with the product not known to be used anywhere else in the world for treating blepharitis,” says Jennings.
Castor oil comes from a flowering tropical or subtropical shrub from the species Riccinus communis. It has been used therapeutically for millenia, including more recently in eye cosmetics and eye makeup removers.
In the pilot study, 26 patients with blepharitis were treated with cold-pressed castor oil over four weeks. They had measurable improvements in symptoms, such as reduced redness of the lid margin, decreased thickening of the eyelid, and a decline in bacterial profusion, as well as reduced eyelash crusting.
“My hope is this study will produce evidence-based guidance for clinicians with regard to offering castor oil as a possible management option for patients suffering from blepharitis, so they continue to enjoy a great quality of life, read the books they love, be productive in their work environment and enjoy other visual hobbies.”
