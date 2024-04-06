About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

COVID-19 Vaccination's Efficacy in Adults With Mental Disorders

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 6 2024 11:59 PM

COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 vaccines prove equally effective for adults with anxiety, depression, or mood disorders as for those without such diagnoses. This pioneering study marks a crucial step in assessing mRNA vaccine effectiveness for individuals grappling with mental illness. ()
While vaccination provided similar protection regardless of psychiatric diagnosis (none, one or multiple conditions), in contrast, unvaccinated adults with any of these conditions had a higher rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 – a marker for severe disease – than did those without a psychiatric diagnosis.

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
Both these findings held true whether two, three or four vaccinations were received and for ages 18-49, 50-64 and 65 and older.

Insights on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness in Individuals with Mental Health Conditions

“Although mental health conditions can tax the immune system, putting stress on the body, we saw similar COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in people with psychiatric diagnoses compared with those without. That’s encouraging,” said study co-author Shaun Grannis, M.D., M.S., Regenstrief Institute vice president for data and analytics.

“For patients with a diagnosis of depression, anxiety, or mood disorders who are wondering if the COVID vaccine would be valuable, this paper gives us evidence that the vaccine maintains its effectiveness even in the face of mental illness. So, I would encourage vaccination because it reduces the risk of hospitalization significantly,” added Dr. Grannis.

Prior to this study, it was not known whether anxiety, depression, or mood disorders influence COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness.

Anxiety Screening Test
Anxiety Screening Test
Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia’s Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.
“While the evidence on vaccine effectiveness for the overall population is well-established, many people still have questions about whether someone like them should get the vaccine or whether people like them benefit from the vaccine,” said study co-author Brian Dixon, PhD, MPA, interim director of Regenstrief Institute’s Clem McDonald Center for Bioinformatics.

“Studies like this one help answer those questions for large segments of society. Our network will continue to pursue rigorous studies on important, vulnerable populations. That is, after all, the work we do in public health.”

Advertisement
Diet and Nutrition for Stress Management
Diet and Nutrition for Stress Management
Eating plans may go haywire during stress, but with a little effort you can put up a well balanced nutritious meal that can help with stress management.
Reference:
  1. Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization and Protection Associated With mRNA Vaccination Among US Adults With Psychiatric Disorders - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/irv.13269)
Source-Eurekalert
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement