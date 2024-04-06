COVID-19 Vaccination's Efficacy in Adults With Mental Disorders



Insights on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness in Individuals with Mental Health Conditions

Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization and Protection Associated With mRNA Vaccination Among US Adults With Psychiatric Disorders - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/irv.13269)

COVID-19 vaccines prove equally effective for adults with anxiety, depression, or mood disorders as for those without such diagnoses. This pioneering study marks a crucial step in assessing mRNA( )While vaccination provided similar protection regardless of psychiatric diagnosis (none, one or multiple conditions), in contrast, unvaccinated adults with any of these conditions had a higher rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 – a marker for severe disease – than did those without a psychiatric diagnosis.Both these findings held true whether two, three or four vaccinations were received and for ages 18-49, 50-64 and 65 and older.“Although mental health conditions can tax the immune system, putting stress on the body, we saw similar COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in people with psychiatric diagnoses compared with those without. That’s encouraging,” said study co-author Shaun Grannis, M.D., M.S., Regenstrief Institute vice president for data and analytics.“Forthis paper gives us evidence that the vaccine maintains its effectiveness even in the face of mental illness. So, I would encourage vaccination because it reduces the risk of hospitalization significantly,” added Dr. Grannis.Prior to this study, it was not known whether anxiety, depression, or mood disorders influence COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness.“While the evidence on vaccine effectiveness for the overall population is well-established, many people still have questions about whether someone like them should get the vaccine or whether people like them benefit from the vaccine,” said study co-author Brian Dixon, PhD, MPA, interim director of Regenstrief Institute’s Clem McDonald Center for Bioinformatics.“Studies like this one help answer those questions for large segments of society. Our network will continue to pursue rigorous studies on important, vulnerable populations. That is, after all, the work we do in public health.”Source-Eurekalert