Nearly 76% of Indians Lack Vitamin D: Here’s How to Get It

With nearly 76% of the Indian population suffering from vitamin D deficiency, it's crucial to ensure that our supplementation routines are optimized for maximum effectiveness. While many people are aware of the importance of vitamin D and its various health benefits, there are common mistakes that often hinder its absorption and utilization in the body (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Vitamin D Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Causalities and Interventions
Go to source).
How to Boost Vitamin D AbsorptionHere are the two most prevalent mistakes people make when taking vitamin D supplements, along with simple changes to boost absorption:
One common oversight is not pairing Vitamin D with Vitamin K2. Vitamin K2 plays a crucial role in directing calcium to bones, preventing its deposition in arteries or kidneys. Without adequate Vitamin K2, calcium may not be properly utilized, potentially leading to issues like arterial calcification or kidney stones. To optimize the benefits of vitamin D supplementation, it's essential to ensure sufficient intake of Vitamin K2 alongside it.
2. Inadequate Magnesium Levels:
Another mistake is being deficient in magnesium, which is essential for converting Vitamin D into its active form in the body. Insufficient magnesium levels can hinder the effectiveness of Vitamin D, impacting various aspects of health including bone health and calcium regulation. To address this, incorporating magnesium-rich foods or supplements into your diet can help ensure optimal utilization of Vitamin D.
In addition to avoiding these common mistakes, there are simple changes you can make to enhance the absorption of Vitamin D supplements:
Pair with Fatty Foods:
Since Vitamin D is fat-soluble, consuming it with fatty foods can enhance its absorption. Incorporating healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, or avocado into your meals when taking Vitamin D supplements can improve its bioavailability.
Optimize Timing:
Taking Vitamin D supplements with the largest meal of the day, preferably during daylight hours, can enhance absorption. Avoiding late evening intake can help prevent potential disruptions to sleep, as Vitamin D may impact melatonin synthesis.
Furthermore, consider the significance of Vitamin K2, specifically MK-7 (menaquinone-7), and magnesium in relation to calcium utilization in the body. Vitamin K2 plays a vital role in directing calcium to bones rather than arteries, while magnesium is essential for activating Vitamin D. Consulting healthcare providers to tailor supplementation to individual health profiles and needs is recommended, taking into account factors such as age, existing health conditions, and dietary habits.
