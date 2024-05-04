About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Nearly 76% of Indians Lack Vitamin D: Here’s How to Get It

by Dr. Krishanga on May 4 2024 3:20 PM

Nearly 76% of Indians Lack Vitamin D: Here’s How to Get It
With nearly 76% of the Indian population suffering from vitamin D deficiency, it's crucial to ensure that our supplementation routines are optimized for maximum effectiveness. While many people are aware of the importance of vitamin D and its various health benefits, there are common mistakes that often hinder its absorption and utilization in the body (1 Trusted Source
Vitamin D Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Causalities and Interventions

Go to source).

How to Boost Vitamin D Absorption

Here are the two most prevalent mistakes people make when taking vitamin D supplements, along with simple changes to boost absorption:

Vitamin D Deficiency - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Vitamin D Deficiency - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Vitamin D the sunshine vitamin is essential for strong bones. Vitamin D deficiency is reportedly increasing worldwide and cause bone pain and muscle weakness.
1. Neglecting Vitamin K2:
One common oversight is not pairing Vitamin D with Vitamin K2. Vitamin K2 plays a crucial role in directing calcium to bones, preventing its deposition in arteries or kidneys. Without adequate Vitamin K2, calcium may not be properly utilized, potentially leading to issues like arterial calcification or kidney stones. To optimize the benefits of vitamin D supplementation, it's essential to ensure sufficient intake of Vitamin K2 alongside it.

2. Inadequate Magnesium Levels:
Another mistake is being deficient in magnesium, which is essential for converting Vitamin D into its active form in the body. Insufficient magnesium levels can hinder the effectiveness of Vitamin D, impacting various aspects of health including bone health and calcium regulation. To address this, incorporating magnesium-rich foods or supplements into your diet can help ensure optimal utilization of Vitamin D.

In addition to avoiding these common mistakes, there are simple changes you can make to enhance the absorption of Vitamin D supplements:

Link between Statins and Vitamin D
Link between Statins and Vitamin D
Statins, the cholesterol-lowering medications, and vitamin D appear to complement each other’s effects.
Pair with Fatty Foods:
Since Vitamin D is fat-soluble, consuming it with fatty foods can enhance its absorption. Incorporating healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, or avocado into your meals when taking Vitamin D supplements can improve its bioavailability.

Optimize Timing:
Taking Vitamin D supplements with the largest meal of the day, preferably during daylight hours, can enhance absorption. Avoiding late evening intake can help prevent potential disruptions to sleep, as Vitamin D may impact melatonin synthesis.

Advertisement
Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D
Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D
Vitamin D is an essential vitamin necessary for the development of bones. Sunlight helps the body to produce vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency results in rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.
When choosing between Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3 supplements, opt for Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), as it is more effective in raising and maintaining blood levels of vitamin D over longer periods. Vitamin D3 is crucial for overall health benefits, including bone health and immune function.

Furthermore, consider the significance of Vitamin K2, specifically MK-7 (menaquinone-7), and magnesium in relation to calcium utilization in the body. Vitamin K2 plays a vital role in directing calcium to bones rather than arteries, while magnesium is essential for activating Vitamin D. Consulting healthcare providers to tailor supplementation to individual health profiles and needs is recommended, taking into account factors such as age, existing health conditions, and dietary habits.

Advertisement
Tongue Changes Help Spot People at High Risk of Vitamin D Deficiency
Tongue Changes Help Spot People at High Risk of Vitamin D Deficiency
While experiencing burning sensation in the mouth, lips, and tongue getting diagnosed for vitamin D deficiency is crucial to avoid risks spot on.
In summary, by avoiding common mistakes and implementing simple changes such as pairing Vitamin D with Vitamin K2, ensuring adequate magnesium levels, and optimizing timing and dietary habits, you can boost the absorption and effectiveness of your Vitamin D supplements, thereby supporting overall health and well-being.

Reference:
  1. Vitamin D Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Causalities and Interventions - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3942730/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement