About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

FLiRT: The New COVID-19 Variant Explained

by Dr. Krishanga on May 4 2024 2:59 PM

FLiRT: The New COVID-19 Variant Explained
In the ongoing battle against COVID-19, the emergence of new variants has kept the world on edge. Among the latest variants of concern is FLiRT, an offshoot of the JN.1 lineage of the Omicron variant. With cases surging in the United States, understanding FLiRT and its implications is crucial in navigating the pandemic landscape (1 Trusted Source
How to Protect Yourself and Others

Go to source).
FLiRT variants, including KP.2, are characterized by specific mutations labeled F, L, R, and T within their genetic codes. Recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the KP.2 variant has been detected in approximately 25 percent of newly sequenced cases in the latter half of April, highlighting its rapid spread compared to other variants like KP.1.1.

COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
The third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (booster dose) brings about an intense metallic taste in the mouth that can last for days.
A preprint study posted on the bioRxiv server has shed light on the virological traits of FLiRT variant KP.2, revealing heightened transmissibility and resistance to immune responses. Dr. Atul Gogia, Senior Consultant and Head of Infectious Diseases at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, emphasizes the importance of vigilance in monitoring new variants' potential impacts, especially among immunocompromised individuals.

Navigating the Pandemic Landscape: Strategies for Mitigation and Adaptation

While JN.1 remains the predominant variant, accounting for 95 percent of COVID-19 cases in the US, projections suggest that KP.2 is swiftly gaining ground. CDC Nowcast estimates predict KP.2 to contribute to a quarter of new COVID-19 cases in the US, signifying its escalating prevalence. However, a study from Japanese researchers suggests that KP.2 might be less infectious than its predecessor, JN.1.

In response to the evolving viral landscape, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently recommended future vaccine formulations to be based on the JN.1 lineage. This strategic shift acknowledges the virus's propensity to evolve from this variant, underscoring the importance of staying ahead in vaccine development.

COVID in Children | Guidelines for Management of COVID-19 in Children
COVID in Children | Guidelines for Management of COVID-19 in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Despite the emergence of FLiRT and other variants, established preventive measures remain paramount in curbing transmission. Vaccination, timely testing, mask-wearing, and avoiding crowded indoor settings continue to be vital strategies endorsed by health experts.

Dr. Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant in Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, emphasizes that while FLiRT presents as a new variant, its symptoms largely mirror those of its predecessors, primarily manifesting as flu-like symptoms. While the threat posed by FLiRT may not be immediate, cautious monitoring is warranted to assess its trajectory.

Advertisement
Global Landscape of a Highly Evolved COVID Variant
Global Landscape of a Highly Evolved COVID Variant
JN.1, the latest COVID-19 variant linked to Omicron, is causing a significant global resurgence.
As the virus evolves, adaptability and vigilance remain our best defense. By staying informed and adhering to recommended precautions, we can collectively navigate the challenges posed by FLiRT and emerging COVID-19 variants.

Reference:
  1. How to Protect Yourself and Others - (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html)

Source-Medindia
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement