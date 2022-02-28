About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Association Between a Genetic Code and Diseases Like COVID-19 and HIV

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM
Font : A-A+

Association Between a Genetic Code and Diseases Like COVID-19 and HIV

A recent study shows how a particular gene flow from Neanderthals acts as a double-edged sword by increasing the risk for development of COVID-19, while decreasing the risk for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) journal.

During the current scenario of COVID-19, several basic research studies have been conducted to reveal the major risk factors for acute forms of the disease. COVID-19 intensity can be linked to chromosome 3, particularly to the genetic area that encodes chemoreceptors that act as mediators of various cellular responses, from a genetic perspective.

Advertisement


Previous studies have shown that these specific genetic risk factors were introduced into the modern human population about 50,000 to 70,000 years ago by extinct ancient humans known as Neanderthals.

Neanderthals are a prehistoric human population that lived in Eurasia between 200,000 and 35,000 years ago. Their descendants, which can be seen through overlap and interaction with other early human species, are known to have this specific DNA variant. It can be seen among 16% of Europe and 50% of South Asia, according to the study.
Advertisement

Although there is no direct evidence of positive selection in this genetic group from one parent (also known as the haplotype), it was found that its frequency has been increased from the Last Glacial Maximum.

Today, this gene set is unusually widespread and common, reaching carrier frequencies ranging from 16% to 50% in the European continent and South Asia, respectively. As a result, it is very interesting to consider whether it can have some positive properties.

"This major genetic risk factor for COVID-19 is so common that I started wondering whether it might actually be good for something, such as providing protection against another infectious disease," says the author Hugo Zeberg from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig (Germany) and Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm (Sweden).

Researchers Hugo Zeberg and Svante Paabo, in autumn of 2020, proved that the humans inherited the major genetic risk factor for severe COVID-19 from Neanderthals. Later, they observed its frequency has increased significantly since the last ice age on studying the ancient human DNA.

"In fact, it has become unexpectedly common for a genetic variant inherited from Neanderthals."

"This major genetic risk factor for COVID-19 is so common that I started wondering whether it might actually be good for something, such as providing protection against another infectious disease," said Hugo Zeberg, the sole author of the study.

A Story of Chromosome 3

Many of the chemokine receptor genes found on chromosome 3 — and more specifically, CCR1, CCR2, CCR3, CCR5, CCR9, CXCR6 and XCR1 — are all located within 0.55 megabases of genetic variant, providing the risk of developing severe COVID-19.

One of these receptors is involved in the HIV infection process because it allows the virus to enter the white blood cells in humans and spread from cell to cell. This receptor is called CCR5, and it acts as a co-receptor with the base receptor CD4. Furthermore, since individuals with a major genetic risk factor for COVID-19 have lower CCR5 levels (with CCR3 and CXCR6), Dr. Zeberg speculates that they may also be less likely to be infected with HIV.

Reducing the Risk for HIV Infection

Dr. Zeberg initially found that all of the aforementioned chemokine receptor genes (with the exception of XCR1) have been expressed in those variants that carry the risk variant, along with reduced expression for all genes except for CCR9, by using the data from the whole blood of approximately 30,000 individuals.

"This shows how a genetic variant can be both good and bad news: Bad news if a person contracts COVID-19, good news because it offers protection against getting infected with HIV," said Zeberg.

He found out that people who carried the risk factor for COVID-19 had fewer CCR5 receptors. This led him to test whether they also had a lower risk of becoming infected with HIV. By analyzing patient data from three major biobanks (FinnGen, UK Biobank and Michigan Genomic Initiative), it was found that carriers of the risk variant for COVID-19 had a 27% lower risk of contracting HIV.

"This shows how a genetic variant can be both good and bad news: bad news if a person contracts COVID-19, good news because it offers protection against getting infected with HIV," said Zeberg.

According to Zeberg, this may be an explanation for providing protection against some other diseases. Which disease is still unclear, but he noted that smallpox is possible.

However, the fact that this genetic variant has affected humanity in relation to COVID-19 and HIV shows that it could play a role in future pandemics, as it has in the past. But the exact nature of this role is not found.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Natural Delivery Success Rate Declined in Early Pandemic
Fourth Wave of COVID-19 to Knock-in India >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
World Rare Disease Day 2022 —
World Rare Disease Day 2022 — "Sharing Your Colours!"
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetics and Stem Cells Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Christianson Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)